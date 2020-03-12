Carroll Bellah brought his beautifully restored 1927 Studebaker to the Athens Review Wednesday. The car was acquired from a Dallas man whose son was acquainted with Bellah's. It has stunning blue interior, wooden details including the dash, steering wheel and wheel spokes. The windshield folded out for ventilation. When the original rolled out onto the showroom floor in 1927, they retailed for $975.
What a ride!
- Shelli Parker
