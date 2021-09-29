WILLS POINT – The No. 19 ranked Brownsboro Bearettes defeated Wills Point in straight sets by the scores of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-19.
Brownsboro is now 18-5 on the season and 2-0 in district play. They travel to Van on Friday and will start with varsity at 4:30 p.m.
In the win over Wills Point, Brownsboro was led by Rilee Rinehart with 18 points, 24 assists and 1 kill, Khyra Garrett with 17 points and Lindsey Bersano with two points.
Riley Cawthon had one point and one kill, Tori Hooker had seven points and three kills, Allie Cooper had 14 kills, 4 blocks and 1 point, Madison Hernandez had two digs and Khyla Garrett had 5 points, 3 kills and 1 block.
