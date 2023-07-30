7-25-23 United.JPG

 Photo by Jennifer Browning

From Staff Reports

The Henderson County United Way will host the United We Game End-of-Summer Party as part of its Youth Outreach Program at Freelancers Cafe from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.2.

The event is free of charge, includes food, games, and fun, and is open to youth ages 12 to 18.

Register by calling or texting 903-288-2808 or email kunderwood@unitedwayhc.org.

Freelancers Cafe is the first ever cyber cafe in Henderson County with a coffee robot and free high-speed internet, utilizing technology to help educate businesses and the public in a multi-use environment. Freelancers is located at 114 N. Palestine Street in Athens.

