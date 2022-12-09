In TVCC Esports' second year competing under the National Junior College Athletic Association it sent a program record four teams to playoffs.
In team competition the Rainbow Six Seige team entered playoffs ranked No. 7 in the nation, but lost a tough first round match to No. 2 Saint Clair.
Also in team competition the Overwatch team entered playoffs ranked No. 15. They won the first round match with a 3-0 sweep against No. 18 Jackson State to make it into the Sweet 16 before falling to No. 2 Blinn.
On the individual side Super Smash Brothers Ultimate players Angelica Rosas (Ranked No. 6) & Tayler Allen (Ranked No. 104) both competed. Tayler went 1-2 in playoffs before being eliminated. Angelica entered playoffs with a 7-0 undefeated regular season record. She had an impressive playoff run. After the first day of play Angie had won two matches and lost one. Angie then fought her way through three back-to-back-to-back wins before being eliminated by Saint Clair. Angie was the final woman in competition and finished in the Sweet 16 with a 12-2 season record.
Esports competition will pick back up in the Spring. Matches are streamed at www.twitch.tv/TVCCESports
For more news, as well as specific game times, follow TVCC Esports on all social media sites @tvccesports
For more information on how to get involved with Esports contact Coach James Jones via social media messaging or email James.jones@tvcc.edu
