The Trinidad Trojans resumed action after their bye week with a road game at Leverett's Chapel on Friday.
After being routed by Methodist Children's, two weeks ago, the Trojans played a tighter contest against the Lions, but fell short in a tough 42-20 road loss, sending the Trojans to a two-game skid.
Romal Womack and Brayden Dickey combined for six completions on 14 pass attempts with 84 yards plus two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Demajeigh Hampton led the Trojan running attack with 11 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Womack ran for 91 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. The rushing game combined for 240 yards.
Womack and Dickey both had a receiving touchdown and led catchers with 43 and 23 yards respectively.
Womack, Dickey and Hampton each had double-digit tackles with 21, 14 and 12 respectively while Womack had two interceptions.
The Trojans drop to 3-2 and go to the undefeated Avalon Eagles this Friday at 7:30 p.m.
