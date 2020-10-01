It’s early fall and folks associated with the Virginia-based Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation (TSSA) are making their annual push to remind deer hunters to be safe out there and avoid becoming a statistic.
The TSSA has been billing September as Tree Stand Safety Awareness month since 2016. It’s a mantra that deer hunters everywhere should never forget, regardless of what month it is.
The safety message comes at a time when the woods are bustling with Texas hunters who are pulling maintenance ahead of the Oct. 3 archery only deer season opener and the general white-tailed deer hunting season that begins roughly a month later, Nov. 7.
While some are busy planting food plots, mowing shooting lanes and filling corn feeders, many hunters are tackling other chores that involve hanging tree or ladder stands they will visit multiple times in coming months. Often during the dark.
Bow hunters frequently use these styles of stands to elevate themselves 20-30 feet above ground. The idea behind taking such a tall vantage point is to boost the chances of getting a shot at an inherently wary animal at close range, 30 yards or less.
Used correctly, elevated stands like climbers, lock-on platforms and ladders are relatively safe and highly effective for helping hunters beat the whitetail’s sharp eyesight and keen sense of smell. However, hunters who throw caution to the wind when fooling around with tree stands can get into serious trouble in a hurry.
Plenty of things can potentially go wrong while hunting aloft, particularly when a hunter gets sloppy or careless.
You could lose your balance, grip or footing. Weathered or rotten straps and cables can snap, causing platforms to shift unexpectedly. Steps can break, bolts can work loose and other structural failures can occur that could lead to sudden falls and result in serious injury or worse.
Each year, many archery and rifle hunters across America suffer broken arms, legs, backs and necks by falling from tree stands. Some recover. Others don't. Death or serious injury are possibilities when you crash into hard ground from 20 feet above.
Glen Mayhew is an avid deer hunter from Roanoke, Va., who cringes each time hears about the dark side of tree stand hunting. He knows most falls while hunting aloft could be prevented if hunters would follow a few basic safety guidelines.
Mayhew, 54, is so adamant about safe tree stand hunting that he had a heavy hand in founding the TSSA in 2016. He also helped develop a tree stand safety awareness campaign called the ABC’s of Tree Stand Safety. The rules of the road are simple:
A.) Always remove and inspect your equipment before you use it.
B.) Buckle your full-body harness securely each time you put it on.
C.) Connect to the tree using some sort of safety rope before your feet leave the ground..
Mayhew has worked tirelessly researching tree stand falls and learning about the causes. His findings over three years show 35 percent of falls were related to failure to inspect stands and equipment, 86 percent happened because victims were not wearing a safety harness and 99 percent occurred because victims were not connected to tree they were climbing.
“You can pretty much eliminate the risk of falling to the ground by following those steps,” he said.
Mayhew says nearly 5,600 people visited hospital emergency rooms in 2010 as the result of tree stand falls. The TSSA board set a lofty goal in 2016 to work towards whacking that number in half by 2023.
They group didn’t go at it alone. Instead, the organization leaned on the media and partnered with powerful outdoor industry organizations, hunter education groups and state wildlife agencies to help heighten awareness about tree stand safety by spreading the word via platforms much bigger than their own.
The collaborative efforts have worked much faster than originally hoped. Mayhew says recent data released by the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System shows 1,937 people sought emergency room care as the result of an injury from a tree stand fall in 2019. The number reflects a 65 percent reduction in injuries from tree stand falls over the last nine years.
“I was so shocked the first time I ran the data that I actually let it sit for a day or two before I reran the numbers,” Mayhew said. “We are elated by the reduction. Lives are being saved. A lot of families have been impacted by this in a positive way.”
Now, the idea is to keep the momentum going, Mayhew says.
“We’ve harnessed the power of the media and some organizations with voices much larger than ours to help push our message to the forefront each year, and we are not stopping now,” he said. “There are going to be a lot of new hunters coming to woods this fall and some are coming back that haven’t hunted in years. We’re excited about that, and we want to make sure that every hunter using a tree stand comes home safe.”
There is no such thing as being too safe around tree stands.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by email, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
September Whoppers: Rare 13 pounders make showing on West Texas lakes
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
Two Texas lakes not well known for producing double-digit largemouths recently kicked out a pair of Legend-class giants for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Toyota ShareLunker program.
Interestingly, both fish were September whoppers.
Legend lunkers are bass weighing 13 pounds or more that are caught and entered in the ShareLunker program outside the spawning period, which runs from Jan. 1-March 31.
The larger of the two bass, a 13.58 pound pending lake record, was caught on Sept. 12 from Lake Brownwood in Central Texas by local angler Wes Michael.
Michael’s bass is the biggest reported from the 6,500-acre lake in more than 20 years. It is among the heaviest bass ever caught statewide during the month of September.
The former lake record at Brownwood weighed 12.65 pounds. It was caught by Audwin Hall in April 1990.
Michael’s catch was timely. He said he caught the fish during a Big Spring Open bass tournament while fishing around a brush pile in 12 feet of water near a channel ledge. The fish hit a shaky head worm rigged on spinning gear with 12-pound test braided line and a 12-pound test fluorocarbon leader.
Not surprisingly, all the extra weight in the bag helped Michael cruise to an easy win in the tournament. Following weigh-in, the fish was returned to the area where it was caught and released, Michael said.
Even farther west, Twin Buttes Reservoir near San Angelo produced a 13.15 pound Legend lunker on Sept. 3. The fish was was caught by Tuffy Wood of Mertzon.
Wood said he caught the fish while competing in a local Thursday night working man’s tournament. The fish took a Carolina rigged Berkley Power Worm he was dragging along a channel ledge in about 18 feet of water.
Wood’s bass is the biggest fish reported from the 9,100-acre reservoir since March 2018, but is well shy of the lake record 14.25 pounder caught there in Aug. 1991. There was another 13 pounder caught from the lake in Sept. 1989.
The angler said catching a bass of this caliber in September came as a total surprise.
“Buttes produces quite a few 7-8 pounders, but to catch something like this out here doesn’t happen very often,” he said.
Double-digit bass are not uncommon in Texas, but it is pretty rare to catch one weighing upwards of 13 pounds during the heat of summer. Most really big bass are caught during spring, when they are heavy with eggs and crowding the shallows where they are more vulnerable.
To date, the biggest summer bass ever reported in Texas was boated at Lake Fork in August 1990 by Jerry New of Marshall. New’s 17.63 pound bass currently ranks No. 4 among Texas’ Top 50 bass of all-time.
Texas’ No. 2 biggest summer bass was caught July 2000 at Toledo Bend by Eric Weems. Caught on a jig/crawworm combo, Weems’ 15.32 pounder has stood as the lake record for more than two decades.
Outdoors Briefs
8.80 wins top prize at Fork, ‘Rayburn upcoming
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
The Sept. 18-20 Sealy Outdoors Big Bass Splash event a Lake Fork drew 2,430 anglers, but no one topped the 8.80 pounder weighed in on Day 1 by Danny Dulude of Grand Saline as biggest bass of the event.
Dulude took home the tournament’s top prize package, including a fully rigged Triton bass boat, RAM pick-up and $7,000 cash in addition to his hourly winnings.
Four other bass in the 8-pound class rounded out the Top 5 standings, including an 8.73, Keith White, Decatur; 8.59, Christopher Gordon, Natchitoches, La.; 8.47, John Lumpin, Windcrest; and 8.28, Jason Phillips, Rison, Ark.
The tournament awarded more than $516,000 in cash and prizes, including more than $171,000 in hourly cash and $5,000 to the heaviest fish under the 16-24 inch slot limit each day.
The upcoming 36th Annual Big Bass Splash set for Oct. 9-11 on Sam Rayburn will likely draw a significantly larger field.
Originally scheduled for April 17-19, the tournament was among the among the dozens of springtime fishing events that were either cancelled or rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sealy Outdoors is advertising a guaranteed payout of $600,000, including $171,150 in hourly paybacks for the 15 heaviest bass of each hour for three days.
The biggest bass of each hour wins $1,500. First place overall wins a 21-foot Triton, RAM truck and $10,000.
Entry fee for the tournament is $160 for one day, $210 for two days or $260 for all three. For more information, sealyoutdoors.com or call 409-698-2591.
Tops for Texas crappie
Texas crappie fishermen might want to check out a recent release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department naming a dozen of the state’s hotspots for sacking up a limit of the tasty panfish.
The following list was compiled in random order based on input from inland fisheries biologists around the state:
* Daniel Reservoir, near Abilene. 950 acres.
* Granger Lake, near Austin. 4,000 acres.
* Conroe, near Houston. 20,000 acres
* Coleto Creek, near Victoria. 3,100 acres.
* White Rock, near downtown Dallas. 1,100 acres.
* Lavon: Near Wylie in Collin County. 21,400 acres.
* Sam Rayburn, near Lufkin. 114,000 acres.
* Lake O’ The Pines, near Longview. 19,780 acres.
* Twin Buttes, near San Angelo. 9,100 acres.
* Lake Fork, near Quitman. 27,000 acres.
* Lake Limestone, near Waco. 12,500 acres.
* Lake Arrowhead, near Wichita Falls. 15,000 acres.
You can read the full release and descriptions at tpwd.texas.gov/newsmedia/releases/?req=20200915a.
