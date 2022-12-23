First State Bank’s Chief Lending Officer Lee Tackett was recognized at the Henderson County Commissioners Court for his dedication to serving the people of Henderson County for 23 years on the Henderson County Regional Fair Park Board
County Judge Wade McKinney spoke about the sense of community that Tackett possesses and the dedication he has to not only the Fair Park, but also to the people of Henderson County.
Judge McKinney mentioned that the fairgrounds inception was for the youth of the county and that Tackett truly has been an advocate for the youth through his service on the Board.
County Commissioner Precinct 3 Chuck McHam presented the award as he stated “We would like to show our appreciation for the time and the energy that you have dedicated to the Henderson County Fair Park.” He continued, “It's a lot of time a thankless job but you do a tremendous job for the youth and people of Henderson County and that facility shows it. We appreciate ya man.”
Tackett then thanked the Commisssioners Court commenting how the Fair Park “has been a part of my life for a long time and even though I’m retired from the Board, it will continue to be a part of my life.”
