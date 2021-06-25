Log Cabin Square Dance Club congratulates its recent graduates, Debra Thomas, Regina Rimer, Jana Grimes, Linda Gleaves, Paula Fenley, pictured with Instructor John Turner and President Lajean Fenske. Lessons start soon. Call 903-880-6628 to sign up and join the fun.
Square Dancing Graduates
- Courtesy photo
