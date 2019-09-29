The Kemp Yellowjackets went to the Dallas Christian Chargers on Friday in Mesquite, fresh off their first win in a 29-24 win over Commerce.
However, the offensive display did not carry over as Kemp was kept at bay the entire night by the Charger defense, allowing DC's offense to never be challenged in a 55-7 rout, with the Yelowjackets scoring their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Kemp's offense registered 194 yards and was led by the running game as rushers combined for 139 yards on 45 touches and the only touchdown.
The Yellowjackets drop to 1-4 and go into their bye week before opening district at the Eustace Bulldogs on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
