The Kemp Yellowjackets traveled to Dallas A+ on Friday and took on the Knights.
Kemp kept their playoff hopes alive and picked up their second district win as they came in and took care of the Knights in an offensive shutout, 47-0.
The Yellowjackets improve to 3-6 and 2-2 in district. They close the regular season at home this Friday against the Malakoff Tigers. Last year, Kemp stunned the Tigers in Malakoff, 22-20, to win the district title.
