On a cool Thursday night at McKinney ISD Stadium, the Kemp Yellowjackets seeked their third straight bi-district title as they kicked off their fifth straight playoff trip against a familiar face: the Pottsboro Cardinals.
The Yellowjackets have faced off with the Cardinals in three of their last four bi-district games, with Pottsboro rallying late to win in 2016 and the Yellowjackets avenging a year later in 2017 during their run to the state semifinals.
Kemp’s season came to a close after the Cardinals controlled the game from start to finish against a young Yellowjacket squad for the 63-0 victory.
Pottsboro held the Yellowjackets to just 79 yards of total offense, with 22 passing and 57 rushing. Kemp committed three turnovers with two interceptions thrown and a fumble lost.
They were also held to just 2-of-13 on third down with only seven first downs converted.
Kemp’s season ends at 3-8.
