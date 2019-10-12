The Eustace Bulldogs hosted the Kemp Yellowjackets on a cool Friday night for both teams' district opener. Both teams came off their bye weeks and were searching their second wins of the season as Eustace looked to snap their four game skid and Kemp hoped to bounce back from the loss to Dallas Christian.
Kemp took the 14-0 lead after the first quarter and that would be the halftime score after a defensive second period.
The Bulldog defense held the Yellowjackets to six points in the third as Kemp led 20-0, but Kemp would put it away in the fourth quarter and lead 34-0 with a pair of touchdowns. Eustace got on the board late with their lone touchdown of the game, a six yard TD run by Marquavius Griffin, and the final score was 34-6 in favor of Kemp.
Kemp outgained Eustace in total offense, 466-71, and the Yellowjackets converted 20 first downs to the Bulldogs' five.
Griffin led the Bulldogs with his touchdown and 16 attempts for 50 yards while Charles Spencer ran for 28 yards on 10 carries. The Yellowjackets combined for 41 carries for 257 yards and three touchdowns.
Kemp's defense forced two fumble recoveries while Eustace picked up one.
The Yellowjackets improve to 2-4 and 1-0 in district while the Bulldogs drop to 1-5 and 0-1 in district. Both resume play next Friday in Dallas as Kemp travels to Madison (7 p.m) and Eustace travels to Life-Oak Cliff (7:30 p.m.)
