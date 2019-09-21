After being shutout in their first three games, the Kemp Yellowjackets hit the road to Commerce on Friday night, still searching for their offensive breakout and first win of the year.
They did just that in a back-and-forth contest at the Tigers in a 29-24 victory.
With the win, Kemp has won three straight games against Commerce, the first of which was the third-round playoff game in 2017, the year of the Yellowjackets' historic run to the state semifinals. It was a much needed win as Kemp prepares for the impending district schedule.
Kemp's offense put up a total of 393 yards with 88 passing and 305 rushing. They converted 12 first downs and the defense forced a fumble.
The Yellowjackets improve to 1-3 and go to Mesquite this Friday to take on the Dallas Christian Academy Chargers in their non-district finale at 7:30 p.m.
