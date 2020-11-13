MESQUITE – The Kemp Yellowjackets squared off on Thursday night at Mesquite Memorial Stadium against the West Trojans for a bi-district matchup.
The Yellowjackets, who finished the regular season at 4-6 and 3-2 in district play, appeared in their sixth straight playoff trip and third straight under coach Lee Wilkins, seeking their first playoff win since a 42-14 bi-district win over Lone Oak in 2018.
The Trojans came in with an 8-2 record and 5-1 district mark, along with a three-game winning streak.
Kemp could not keep up with West as the Trojans took command throughout the night en route to a 62-6 victory, wrapping up the Yellowjackets’ season.
Between the Yellowjackets punting on their first two drives, West took a 14-0 lead behind rushing touchdowns from Trey Janek and Wyatt Wolf.
On their third drive, Kemp converted two first downs on catches by Collin Boyle and Laramie Greathouse to the Trojan 20. But on 4th and 10, Manny Hererra picked off Boyle in the end zone.
As the second quarter opened, Kemp got their first stop.
With 7:47 until halftime, a nine-yard rushing TD by Lawson Kendrick made it 21-0.
The Yellowjackets jumped on the board as they marched down the field and Boyle caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Deacon Thompson to trail 21-6 after a missed extra point.
Kendrick made it 28-6 with 4:20 thanks to his 62-yard TD catch.
After an interception by Guillermo Acevado, West capitalized with a seven-yard rushing score by Zane Meinen and the score was 35-6.
Gage Gordon picked off Thompson for a pick-six and the halftime score was 42-6.
The Trojans added 20 more points in the second half and cruised to the 62-6 win.
The Yellowjackets finish the year at 4-7 as bi-district finalists.
