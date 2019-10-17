It’s the NBA’s preseason for a few more days, and for the Dallas Mavericks, we have seen some of what the future holds after Dirk Nowitzki hung up his shoes after 21 seasons with Dallas, an NBA record for most seasons with one team.
This young Mavs team will be lead by the young European duo of Luka Doncic, the reigning rookie of the year, and fellow all-star Kristaps Porzingis, who the Mavs acquired from the Knicks in a trade in February. KP has looked nice so far as he makes his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered at Madison Square Garden in Feb. 2018.
The season tips off at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. against the Washington Wizards.
It will feel different not seeing the Big German out on the court, but this team is up and coming as a future championship contender in the next couple of years. Many roleplayers return like JJ Barea, Dorian Finney-Smith, Seth Curry, Jalen Brunson, Dwight Powell, Justin Jackson and Tim Hardaway Jr.
After missing the postseason in the past three seasons and not winning a playoff series since the championship season in 2011, look for Dallas seeking to snap the playoff drought as the 1-2 punch of Doncic and Porzingis will lead the way with plenty of support.
