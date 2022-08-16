Texas Longhorns fans have learned to cringe in recent years when someone asks “Is Texas back?
The team that ranks historically among the Top 10 winners in college football has hit some lows in the past decade or so, that not even the most hostile Sooner could have envisioned. Five losing seasons since 2010 have kicked a few dents in the Texas trademark.
Some have asked the question, what does the word “back” mean in relation to Texas football fortunes. Since the first Longhorns kicked off in the 1890s they’ve won 70% of their games, but 70% in his final season got Tom Herman fired. Horns fans want the team on a perch where they can look down at the rest of college football world.
To some, being back means enjoying another glorious moment like the 2005 National Championship Game, when Vince Young cruised in from five yards out on fourth down to dethrone two-time champ USC. That was the high point of a decade of quality play under Mack Brown, which included trips to three major bowls and nine 10-win seasons.
As exhilarating as that was, fans whose memories stretch back to the 60s probably rate the 30 game win streak from 1968 to 1970 as the pinnacle of gridiron play on the 40 acres.
It all started with monstrous recruiting class in 1967, when Texas signed fullback Steve Worster and a basket full of highly regarded prospects. Worster, who died this week at age 73 was the catalyst for three Southwest Conference Championships, a consensus national title in 1969 and the UPI national title in 1970.
College kids couldn’t play varsity as freshmen back then, so Texas had to wait until the 68 season to unleash Worster and the new crop. Texas offensive coordinator Emory Bellard and head coach Darrel Royal retooled the Horns offense to the wishbone to make use of Worster’s power and tenacity. The wishbone was a triple option offense and the first option was to hand to the fullback crashing into the line, Nobody filled that role better than the relentless Worster. He knew whether he had the ball or not, he was going to get cracked on every play. Worster made defenses respect that dive or die a slow death, with Worster racking up first downs and eating large chunks of clock.
The 68 season opened with a disappointing tie and a loss, then the wishbone began to take hold, baffling defenses who didn’t know how to stop the three headed attack. Texas won the final eight games in the regular season and crushed Tennessee in the Cotton Bowl.
Wiith slick ball handler James Street as quarterback Texas had a team that rushed for well over 300 yards an outing. One Saturday against SMU, Texas romped for 611 yards on the ground, with four backs contributing more than 100.
In the 1969 game at Arkansas, the one where Richard Nixon helicoptered into the hills at Fayetteville to personally anoint the winner as champion of college football’s centennial season, Texas trailed 14-0 entering the fourth quarter Worster simply exhorted his teammates to “get to work.” The rally and ultimate 15-14 win became a bit of a college football legend.
When will Texas be back? College football is a different game from the Worster years, but there’s still value in being able to run the football and impose your will on the opponent. Worster wasn’t a one man show. He ran behind a bruising offensive line and had some nifty halfbacks with him in the backfied stable. Still, his tenacity and toughness are needed in Austin if we’re ever going to see Texas return to its former glory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.