WACO — The Malakoff basketball teams were in Waco to resume playoff action on Friday night, with the Lady Tigers at Midway High School for the 3A Region 3 Tournament, facing Woodville in the regional semifinals, and the Tigers taking on Franklin for their area game at Waco High School.
The Lady Tigers kept up with Woodville for most of the contest, but the Lady Eagles kept their distance late for the 42-32 defeat, closing their season. The Tigers led Franklin by double digits at the half and went on to knock out the Lions, 61-46, to win area.
LADY TIGERS
Alliyah Coleman and Sha’Kera Thompson gave Malakoff the 4-0 lead before Woodville dropped five straight and led 5-4.
Kiayla Jackson’s three-pointer and Thompson’s basket gave the Lady Tigers the lead back at 9-5 going into the second quarter.
The Lady Eagles opened the second with a 12-4 run and led 17-13.
Kyiah Hicks and Thompson tied it at 17-17 with 4:10 until halftime.
Woodville took the lead back with four points by Alexis Rigsby at 21-17 with 2:21.
Thompson trimmed it to 21-19 with two minutes, but Shannon Whitehead’s pair of free throws built the Woodville lead to 23-19 at halftime.
At 23-21 Woodville, the Lady Eagles built their lead to 28-21. Mia Jackson’s three-pointer, Kiayla Jackson’s basket and Coleman’s basket was part of a 7-2 stretch to cut the lead to 30-28 wih 57 seconds in the third.
Alexis and Keilaya Rigsby combined for three points and the Lady Eagles’ score was 33-28 going into the final eight minutes.
At 6:24 to play, Woodville led 35-30 before a free throw and a basket by Telia Jackson extended it to 38-30. Kiayla Jackson cut the lead to 38-32 with 3:50 left, but the Lady Eagles kept Malakoff at bay down the stretch as they held them off for the 42-32 defeat, wrapping up their season in the regional semifinals.
TIGERS
The Tigers led by double digits at the break and never let up as they defeated Franklin for the area championship, 61-46.
The Lady Tigers (31-6) end the year as district champs, bi-district champs, area champs, regional quarterfinal champs and regional semifinalists.
The Tigers (26-5) will face off with Grandview in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Corsicana High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.