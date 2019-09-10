The Eustace Bulldogs played their first road game of the year on Friday as they traveled to Winona to face the Wildcats.
Eustace had a fast start and they jumped out to a 23-6 lead on Winona. However, the Wildcats responded in every possible way and rallied back to take the 37-23 lead, which would be the final score.
The Bulldogs struck first, 8-0, on a one-yard touchdown run from Wyatt Farmer and a two-point conversion by Cooper Cates.
The Wildcats cut the lead to 8-6 after an 11-yard touchdown catch and a failed extra point.
Eustace put up 15 straight points thanks to a 29-yard touchdown pass from Christian Case to Paxton Schwartz and a three-yard touchdown run by Farmer and a two-point conversion by Charles Spencer.
After that, Winona put up 31 consecutive points, with four touchdowns and a field goal, to rally and lead 37-23, the final score.
Cooper Cates went 6-of-11 passing for 74 yards. Christian Case went 1-for-8 for 29 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Marquavius Griffin led Eustace runners with 75 yards on 14 carries. Wyatt Farmer had two rushing touchdowns.
Paxton Schwartz led receivers with four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Schwartz and Noah Russell both had an interception.
Eustace drops to 1-1 and will travel to the Palestine-Westwood Panthers on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.