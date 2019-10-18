Friday nights and Texas high school football. It don’t get any better than that. Wills Point visited the Bears and defeated Brownsboro 49-21.
Scoring in the first half for the Bears was Cole Williams on a 75 yard pass from Gage Wehrmann. Wehrmann bulled in from one yard out for the Bears' second touchdown. Caleb Booth dove in from the one yard line to give the Bears' 21 points. Jorge Vicente’ kicked all the extra points.
Scoring for the Tigers was Tyler Baker on a one yard plunge. Baker then hit Jacques Thompson on a 61 yard touchdown pass. Not to be outdone, Justin Perez caught a 31 yard touchdown pass from Baker. Savion Kellum ran 49 yards for the final Tiger touchdown of the half. Justin Garza kicked all the extra points.
The score was tied three different times in the half, but Wills Point tacked on one extra score to make the score 28-21 Tigers.
The second half started off with the Tigers scoring two quick touchdowns. Baker ran two yards for a touchdown and Kellum ran in from seven yards out. Baker finished off the scoring with a 10 yard run for another touchdown. Garza kicked all three extra points. The final score ended up 49-21.
Standouts for Wills Point were the scorers, but equally impressive were linebackers Aaron Hardeman and Conner Brownrigg. For the Bears, Williams was a force offensively and defensively. Dakota Harmon made his presence known from his defensive end position.
Brownsboro drops to 1-7 and 0-2 in district. Next Friday, the Bears travel to Rusk to face the Eagles at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.