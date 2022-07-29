Word travels lightning fast these days when somebody reels in a really big fish. It’s spooky to think what may have happened had social media and e-mail been around in back in February 1986, when Lake Pinkston kicked out a 16.90 pound state record largemouth.
Most locals will never forget the rush of traffic that followed.
I sure won’t. I was a senior at nearby Stephen F. Austin State University at the time and Pinkston was one of my favorite spots to play hooky from class.
Pinkston was a closely guarded secret in those days. Locals and a handful of out-of-towners were about the only ones who knew anything about it. Or had a clue how to navigate the dusty roads to get there.
All that changed as news of Texas’ first 16 pounder spread. Anglers from across Texas and beyond flocked to the little 520-acre reservoir that spring to see what all the commotion was about.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department did a good job of heading off the onslaught of fishing pressure by implementing an emergency three-fish, 16 inch minimum length limit suggested by the late Paul Siedensticker, the inland fisheries biologist who rode shotgun over the lake until 1999.
The reason? Catch and release was not yet popular in 1986, and some worried that a sudden surge in pressure might decimate the fishery if anglers kept too many bass for the skillet.
The emergency limit was a good idea, but the lake probably would have weathered the storm just fine without it.
I spoke to a number of anglers visiting Pinkston for the first time. Many swore they would never come back.
Some damaged their outboards navigating fields of hidden stumps and unmarked boat lanes. Others complained about the lake's remote location and the bumpy, county roads leading to it. A few never got the first bite.
"Man, this lake is deep," one Houston angler said. "We were sitting in the middle of a stump field about 10 feet from shore and it took forever for my worm to reach the bottom. This is one tough lake to fish. To hell with this place."
Pinkston got plenty of attention in the wake of the 16 pounder, but the hype didn't last for long.
Roughly nine months later, Lake Fork fishing guide Mark Stevenson raised the bar with a 17.67 pounder that still ranks as the biggest Texas bass ever caught on an artificial lure.
Larry Barnes, a now-retired Lake Fork guide, delivered the knock out punch about two years later when he landed a 17.29 pounder that dismissed any idea that Stevenson's catch may have been a fluke.
Every student of Texas bass fishing knows what happened in the years that followed. Fork went on a remarkable run and cranked out unthinkable numbers of big bass that made it premier destination for anglers around the globe. To date, the lake has produced more than 260 fish over 13 pounds. Among them are an 18 pounder and five others upwards 17 pounds.
Some considered Lake Fork’s rise to fame to be a blessing.
Tommy Robison, a Shelby County taxidermist and former Pinkston/Toledo Bend fishing guide, once told me the big bass magic at Fork couldn’t have been more timely, because it steered the masses away from the little lake near Aiken.
“People came here from everywhere — it was a fiasco out there for a while,” Robison said. “I was glad to see Lake Fork start producing all those big fish. It sure took the pressure off of Pinkston.”
Spreading the Wealth: A Big Bass Boom
Much has changed with Texas bass and Texas bass lakes over years. In 1986, only handful of East Texas had recorded a single teener. Today, 94 reservoirs have lake records upwards of 13 pounds; some impoundments have produced dozens. The bottom fish on the state’s Top 50 list is a 15.51 pounder.
At the heart of Texas’ big bass boom are Florida bass stockings dating back to the 1970s combined with modern management strategies and restrictive limits implemented to help the fish grow fat and sassy.
It’s not just an East Texas thing anymore, either. Lakes all over the state are producing whoppers.
Lake O.H. Ivie near San Angelo is the current leader of the pack. The West Texas lake has had a hot hand for giants in recent times, producing 12 Legacy Lunkers for the Toyota Sharelunker during each of the last two spawning seasons, Jan. 1 to March 31.
Included in the mix are multiple 15-16 pounders and a 17.06 pounder caught last February. The heavyweight was caught by Brodey Davis of Tuttle, Okla. It is Texas’ No. 7 heaviest bass of all-time and the biggest reported statewide since 1992.
Like many modern anglers, Davis is a connoisseur of forward-facing sonar. He was fishing at around noon on Feb. 24 when he spotted what looked to be a big fish suspended around a large tree in about 25 feet of water. Two casts later the fish slammed his Alabama rig.
Davis said he saw the whole deal unfold on his electronics screen as huge fish closed in on the cluster of swim baits like a torpedo. “It was really cool seeing that happen — I’ll never forget it,” he said.
‘Ivie’s 2022 big bass roll has carried into the heat of summer for fishing guides Brandon Burks of Stephenville and Brady Stanford of Midland.
In June, Burks caught his 20th bass of the year over 10 pounds. Stanford reeled in his 22nd double-digit fish of 2022 in mid-July.
Both anglers are experts at using forward sonar to sniff out big bass suspended in the water column. The technology works using a special transducer that scans the water column around the boat.
High-resolution imagery is relayed back to the electronics screen and displayed in real time. The detail is clear enough that you can actually see your bait and watch the fish eat it from a considerable distance away. Burks said he saw his big fish swim out of a salt cedar bush and slam his 8-inch glide bait from about 15 feet away.
Naconiche Comes Alive
I’m not sure how Jason Baird is fooling his big ones, but the Henderson angler obviously has them dialed in at Lake Naconiche. Baird entered six Naconiche bass in the Toyota ShareLunker program between during the month of June alone, according to texassharelunker.com.
The impressive list includes two 11 pounders, three 10 pounders and one in the eight-pound class. According to the website, Baird caught three of the bass weighing 8.35, 10.06 and 11.81 pounds on the same day, June 11.
Most anglers will fish for a lifetime and never catch a 10 pounder. Catching five double-digit bass from a public lake over a span of 19 days is truly remarkable.
It’s also a pretty good testament that the 692-acre reservoir in northern Nacogdoches County might be coming of age.
Naconiche is Texas youngest reservoir. The lake was impounded in 2009 and opened for fishing in September 2012. TPWD has been managing it has a trophy lake from the get-go with heavy stockings of Florida-strain largemouths including hundreds of hatchery brood fish retirees (some close to seven pounds) and thousands of Toyota ShareLunker offspring. The lake has a 16-inch maximum length limit to protect big ones, a bounty of forage to keep them plump and a jungle of great habitat where they can thrive.
Naconiche produced a lake record 14.16 pounder in July 2016. Surprisingly, it has yielded only one Legacy lunker, a 13.06 pounder in 2017.
Fisheries biologist Todd Driscoll oversees the lake for TPWD. He was pleased to learn about the recent flurry and says it could be a sign of things to come.
“We’re just now entering the early stage of the window in time where we should start seeing the maximum trophy production that lake is ever going to see,” Driscoll said. “It’s got the new lake effect working for it, the fish are getting some age on them and its got restrictive regulations in place to protect them. We essentially used every tool in the tool box to maximize the lake’s trophy bass abundance and potential. It’s no different than Lake Fork back in 1980s and early 90s. It’s the same dynamic, just a smaller lake.”
Other Good Mini Lakes
Good fishing isn’t the only attraction to a lot of mini-lakes. Reservoirs around 2,500 acres or less are much easier to navigate than big waters and way less dangerous when rogue weather or big winds roll in. This is especially for those who fish from small boats or kayaks.
Here’s a list of some Texas’ top mini lakes worth a visit:
Bellwood
Size: 160 acres near Tyler
Lake Records: Largemouth bass, 12.14; channel catfish, 4.80; white crappie, 2.60
Nacogdoches
Size: 2,200 acres, near Nacogdoches
Lake Records: Largemouth bass, 15.34; channel catfish, 17.31; Black crappie
Daniel
Size: 950 acres, near Breckenridge
Lake Records: Largemouth bass, 15.66; black crappie, 2.79; white crappie, 3.24
Kurth
Size: 726 acres, near Lufkin
Lake Records: Largemouth bass, 13.34
Brandy Branch
Size: 1,242 acres, near Longview
Lake Records: Largemouth bass, 13.97
Coleman
Size: 2,000 acres, near Coleman
Lake Records: Largemouth bass, 14.83; hybrid striper, 12.94; shite crappie, 1.79; black crappie, 1.84
Tyler
Size: 2,200 acres
Lake Records: Largemouth bass, 15.44; channel catfish, 14.41; flathead catfish, 74; channel catfish, 14.41; white crappie, 2.82
Lone Star
Size: 1,500 acres, near Lone Star
Lake Records: Largemouth bass, 11.45; spotted bass, 3.82
Purtis Creek State Park Lake
Size: 346 acres, near Eustace
Lake Records: Largemouth bass, 13.73; blue catfish, 60.90; channel cat, 28.70; black crappie, 2.09; white crappie, 2.84
Lake Welsh
Size: 1,200 acres, Mount Pleasant
Lake Records: Largemouth bass, 15.23
Hords Creek
Size: 510 acres, near Coleman
Lake Records: Largemouth bass, 12.96, white crappie, 1.85, channel catfish, 4.75
Outdoors Briefs
Official: ‘Ivie hybrid confirmed as new world record
An enormous smallmouth/largemouth bass hybrid caught last winter by Lake O.H. Ivie fishing guide Brady Stanford of Midland has been officially named a new world record by the International Game Fish Association. The IGFA is well known as the official records keeper of fresh and saltwater fish caught in a variety categories and line classes.
Stanford was recently notified that the 11 pound, 1 ounce crossbreed he caught on Feb. 22 is officially the biggest fish of its kind ever caught in the world.
O.H. Ivie has produced several of the whopper hybrids over the last few years, including the former world record of 7.60 pounds that was caught in March 2021 by Wyatt Frankens of Corrigan. Frankens fish was topped as the lake record by a 8.32 pounder caught in Jan. 22 by Brandon Burks of Stephenville. Burks’ fish did not qualify for IGFA entry because it was caught on an Alabama rig with more than one hook. Stanford’s bass hit a swim bait on a jig head.
“It’s pretty cool to have a record like that,” Stanford said. “How long it will last is anybody’s guess. The way ‘Ivie has been fishing that couple of years you just never know.”
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department fisheries biologist Lynn Wright says he has very little data on the lake’s hybrid population other than reports he hears about catching them. The biologist said he and his staff have never collected one of the fish during years of electrofishing surveys.
Regardless, the fish are finning around out there in catchable numbers, and they are obviously growing some shoulders.
How large can the crossbreeds possibly get?
Wright says no one knows for certain, because information about the fish is so limited. However, based on the idea that the state record smallmouth is 7.93 pounds and the state record largemouth is 18.18 pounds, he thinks the growth threshold might be somewhere in the middle.
“I think it would be conceivable that we could see one in the 12-13 pound range,” Wright said. “We have no idea how old that 11 pounder was and we have no idea how fast those fish are growing. With the number of 14-16 pound bass ‘Ivie has been pumping out, the conditions are obviously right for growing big fish. If a hybrid was going to grow that big, I think O.H. Ivie would be the place where it could happen.”
Elites reel record smallmouth catches
The St. Lawrence River in Clayton, NY is regarded one very best smallmouth bass fisheries on the planet. Final results of the Bassmaster Elite Series event held July 14-17 show what can happen there when everything clicks.
Wisconsin pro Jay Przekurat won the four-day derby with 20 bass weighing 102 pounds, 9 ounces, while Canadian Cory Johnston finished a close second with with 100-5. It’s the first time in the history of pro fishing that anyone has busted century mark solely with smallmouth bass. Przekurat earned $100,000 for the win.
Four other anglers in the Top 10 cracked 98 pounds, including Fort Worth’s Chris Zaldain who finished fourth with 98-6.
