The 34th annual Coaches Playday Golf Tournament saw 37 golfers battle it out at the Pinnacle Golf and Boat Club Tuesday.
When the scorecards were finished tabulating, the tournament had a repeat winner in TVCC’s Blake Williamson. He was on the winning team along with Brad Scoggin from Crandall, Chancz Johnson from Mabank and Jayson Hicks from Cross Roads as they recorded an 11-under 61.
This was the second win for Williamson as they beat two teams who were tied at 65. It was the first win for Scoggin, Johnson and Hicks, as the number of winning participants at least one time is 95 in the past 34 years.
Scoggins’ also won the putting contest and closest to the hole on No. 7.
Tournament Director Benny Rogers said this was Scoggins' second time to win the putting contest. He defeated defending champion Chris Frederick, Ronny Snow and Mondo Renteria in the finals.
His last win in the putting contest came in 2012 at Twin Lakes Golf Course.
Second place honors went to the team of Chuck Chapman, Casey Needham, Mondo Renteria and Brad Burnett, who shot a 7-under 65.
They beat the team of Joe Elerson, Ronny Snow, Trent Montgomery and Doug Steger in a scorecard playoff, as the foursome also shot a 65. Snow won the closest to the hole on No. 2, while Steger won the longest putt made on hole No. 1.
The nine-team field was separated by 10 strokes in the four-person scramble format.
The Closest to the Hole on No. 10 went to Harold Jones from TVCC.
The C.O. Phillips Memorial Award went to Eustace High School assistant coach Steve Tardiff as the 21st recipient of the award. It is presented each year to an ambassador of golf in memory of Phillips, who was an avid golfer and multi-year participant of Coaches Playday. Phillips was also a former Malakoff Junior High coach.
Prior to the start of the tournament, a moment of silence was given to former Eustace High School superintendent, athletic director and head football coach Gene Bethea, who died in April.
The tournament was sponsored by Trinity Valley Community College and the Athens Daily Review.
Here are the scores for the 34th annual Coaches Playday
34TH ANNUAL COACHES PLAYDAY RESULTS
Brad Scoggin-Blake Williamson-Chancz Johnson-Jayson Hicks 30-31—61
Chuck Chapman-Casey Needham-Mondo Renteria-Brad Burnett 31-34—65
Ronny Snow-Trent Montgomery-Doug Steger-Joe Elerson 33-32—65
Chris Frederick-Bill Mullins-Eddie Kite-Chip Souza 33-33—66
Sherard Poteete-Troy Scott-Daniel Pierce-Billy Howard 33-33—66
Billy Hughes-John Trammell-Robby Robertson-J.T. Trammell 34-34—68
Jeff Thorpe-Jerry King-Jake Mienk-Lange Svehlak 33-35—68
Chris Powers-Stephen Tardiff-Steve Green-Harold Jones 37-32—69
Eddie Arthus-Benny Rogers-Scotty Bradley-Tres Winn-Blake Bryan 34-37—71
Special Events
C.O. Phillips Memorial Award – Stephen Tardiff.
Putting Contest – Brad Scoggin.
Longest Putt Made No. 1 – Doug Steger.
Closest To The Hole No. 2 – Ronny Snow.
Closest To The Hole No. 7 – Brad Scoggin.
Closest To The Hole No. 10 – Harold Jones.
No. Participants: 37
