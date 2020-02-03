The city of Whitehouse, 11 miles south of Tyler, has always been Cowboys country.
But for Super Bowl week, the city donned plenty of red, gold and white for its most famous resident: Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The former Whitehouse High and Texas Tech star, drafted 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, continues to prove why he is the best quarterback in the NFL right now.
Mahomes has just completed his third NFL season, second as a starter, and is Super Bowl MVP of Super Bowl XIV, where the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday night in Miami. It is the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl appearance and win in 50 years.
For the third straight postseason game, Kansas City trailed by 10 points or more before coming back to win as they trailed 20-10 in the fourth quarter. In the divisional game against Houston, they completed a 26-point comeback in the first half.
Last season, in his first full year as a starter, Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns and won the regular-season MVP award.
In the big game, he went 26-of-42 for 286 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He also picked up a rushing score.
Mahomes has quickly became one of the biggest young stars in the game right now at 24 years old. He even has commercials for State Farm and Head and Shoulders.
The journey has just begun for the young East Texas native, as he has put his hometown in the national spotlight and is now the face of the AFC along with Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson following the uncertain future of the GOAT Tom Brady.
When he suffered a dislocated kneecap in October, many feared it was a serious year-ending injury.
It wasn’t.
He fought through and only missed two games as KC went 1-1. He returned in week ten against Tennessee and didn’t miss a step, leading the Chiefs to nine straight wins, including the Super Bowl win.
As a proud East Texan, Mahomes, in front of millions watching one of the biggest televised events of the year, won a Lombardi for the 903 area code and for his Red Raider fanbase in Lubbock. He is about to receive the richest contract in the NFL very soon.
The biggest college and NFL star from East Texas since Earl Campbell, Mahomes may have the Super Bowl, but he is not satisfied yet. He’s going to get paid and will continue to help KC compete for multiple championships.
And in a place known for Cowboys pride, there’s nothing wrong with that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.