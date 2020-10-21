Here are the Week 9 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night.
Remember that all fans must wear a mask at the stadiums, and remember each schools policy for getting tickets.
NOTE: The game between Tyler Chapel Hill and Mabank for Friday has been canceled. It is going down as a 15-point win for Chapel Hill. … The Eustace and Teague game that was scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 20 has now been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.
Brownsboro at Canton
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Norris Birdwell Stadium in Canton.
Coaches: Brownsboro: Greg Pearson. Canton: Casey Hubble.
Up Next: Brownsboro is open on Oct. 30
Players to watch: Brownsboro: Christian Tristan, Marcos Molina, Ty McKenzie, Ja’Tavien Sessions, Lane Epperson, Jaxyn Rogers, Shayden Jennings, George Vicente. Canton: Chris Cade, Braden Hawkins, Kale Shaw, Jake Brock, JaBraylon Pickens.
Quick hits: The Bears head into Friday’s contest at 1-5 overall and 0-2 in District 7-4A, Division II play. … They lost to Bullard 49-21 last week at home. … The Bears are currently on a three-game losing streak. … Canton heads into the at 2-4 overall and 0-1 in district play after having the open week last week. … The Eagles score 27 points per game, while allowing 25 points per game.
Trinidad at Gold-Burg
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Joe Corpening Field, 468 Prater Road, Stoneburg, TX 76230.
Coaches: Trinidad: Aaron Colvin. Gold-Burg: Joe Helms.
Up Next: Forestburg at Trinidad, Friday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Trinidad: Braydon Dickey, Lance Davis, Clayton Pierce, Juell Hathaway, Walker McClintock, Eli Satcher, Kobi Fletcher, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Allen Torres. Gold-Burg: Will Hodges, Kani Grace, Jack Henry.
Quick Hits: The Trinidad Trojans picked up their second win of the year last week with a 42-0 victory over Longview HEAT at Trojan Field. Coach Aaron Colvin’s team is currently 2-5 overall. … Gold-Burg is currently 5-2 scoring 37.3 points per game. The defense has allowed 29.1 points per contest. They are on a five-game winning streak heading into the district opener. … The game is Senior Night at Gold-Burg.
