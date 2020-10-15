Here are the Week 9 contests for the Malakoff Tigers, Eustace Bulldogs and Kemp Yellowjackets for Tuesday night.
The schedule is flexible due to COVID-19 and changes could be made to the Tuesday night games.
Remember that all fans must wear a mask at the stadiums, and remember each schools policy for getting tickets.
Eustace at Teague
Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Lion Stadium, 420 Loop 255, Teague TX 75860
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Teague: Donnie Osborne.
Up Next: Eustace at Malakoff, Monday, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Eustace: Luis Garcia, Cameron Englehart, Stefen Brooks, Paxton Schwartz, Wesley Kirchenbauer, Austin Burelsmith, Jake Haney, Christian Case, Ish Maltos. Teague: Nemier Herod, Juan Bernal, Sebastian Carter, Luke Stacks.
Quick Hits: The Bulldogs lost their third straight game last week against Fairfield, while the Teague Lions remained winless with a 51-41 loss to Groesbeck last week. … The Bulldogs are currently in fifth place in the district with Teague in sixth.
Here is the recap from the Eustace game Wednesday against the Fairfield Eagles.
Fairfield 27, Eustace 6
EUSTACE – Following last week’s 37-36 loss to the Kemp Yellowjackets, the Eustace Bulldogs returned to action Wednesday hosting the Fairfield Eagles.
Eustace coach Monty Leaf’s group lost it’s third district game with a 27-6 loss to the Eagles..
The Bulldogs (2-5 overall and 0-3 in District 8-3A, Division I) are set to return to action Tuesday as they travel to Teague to face the Lions. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
This is only the fourth game of the season for the Fairfield Eagles, who are now 1-3 overall and 1-0 in district play.
Their last game happened on Sept. 18 against the Robinson Rockets.
Malakoff at Fairfield
Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Eagle Stadium, 631 Post Oak Rd. Fairfield, TX 75840
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Fairfield: John Bachtel.
Up Next: Eustace at Malakoff, Monday, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Darion Peace, Zamir Ruiz, Nathan Jones, Riggin Smith, Haydin Thomas, Jaylon Mosley, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Ryder Rogers, Brandon Nations, Cole Gaddis, Eric Waldo, Connor Kale, Takeenan Langley, Jaylon Hart, Kannon Poteete, Judson Driskell. Fairfield: Tyler Smith, Dylon Rushin, Dane Allman, Max McBean, Hayden Hale, Avery Patterson, Dayran Harris, Eli Martin, Logan Walker, Bosque Monico, Luke Latham, Braiden Barrett, Jonathan Garcia.
Quick Hits: Malakoff had a postponement of it’s game last week against Kemp. … The Tigers are currently 4-2 overall and 2-0 in District 8-3A, Division I play tied with Kemp for first in the district. … The Eagles just played their fourth game of the season, and are now 1-3 overall and 1-0 in district play. … Fairfield currently sits in third place in the district race.
Groesbeck at Kemp
Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: Yellowjackets Stadium in Kemp
Coaches: Kemp: Lee Wilkins. Groesbeck: Jerry Bomar.
Up Next: Kemp at Fairfield, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2 p.m.
Players to watch: Kemp: Tanner Mullins, Alec Mullins, Trent McBride, Gabe Jarvis, Ty Roberts, Blake Welch, Nathan Pringle, Paul Ebbert, Dustin Tutle, Laramie Greathouse, Collin Boyle, Deacon Thompson. Groesbeck: Allen Lewis, Aaron Tyus, Zach Wilson, Terrell Conn, Garrett Gruell, McQuay Smith, Kache Bagley.
Quick Hits: This will be the first game back for Kemp following the postponement of last week’s game against Malakoff. … The Yellowjackets (3-3 overall and 2-0 in District 8-3A, Division I play) will look to remain undefeated in district play following a 37-36 victory over Eustace two weeks ago. … Groesbeck is 4-3 overall and 2-1 in District 8-3A, DI play. … They are currently holding the final playoff spot with the 51-41 victory over Teague on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.