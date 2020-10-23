Here are the Week 9 recaps for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night games.
Palestine 42, Athens 6
By Joe Elerson
PALESTINE – The Athens Hornets ran into a tough Palestine Wildcats team Friday in a 42-6 loss at Wildcat Stadium.
The contest was Palestine’s homecoming as they improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in District 9-4A, Division I play.
Athens dropped to 4-4 overall and 0-4 in district play with two games remaining.
Palestine had a 21-0 lead in the first half as they scored on a 19-yard pass from De’myzjean Martin to Shovier Clewis with 9:53 remaining in the opening quarter.
The second TD came on a 64-yard pass, while the final score of the first half came with 2:30 remaining as Martin found Tawalan Cook for 76 yards.
In the second half, Palestine added a 12-yard run by Jermany Walker with 10:00 remaining in the third quarter for the 28-0 lead.
The Hornets scored their lone touchdown of the game as Daniel Stanley found Cedric Lowe wide open for 43 yards. The PAT was blocked for a 28-6 deficit with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter.
Palestine then added a 2-yard run by Jakaryon Conley and a second TD by Conley of 14-yards for the 42-6 finale.
Athens returns to action Friday as they host the Kilgore Bulldogs at Bruce Field. Kickoff for the home finale is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Canton 42, Brownsboro 0
By Chris Frederick
Correspondent
CANTON – Finally some football weather. All we needed was a train whistle. Everybody knows in East Texas we have Friday night Football, crisp, cool weather, and a train whistle in the background. Brownsboro and Canton played a hard fought game, with playoff implications filling Canton stadium. The Eagles came away with a 42-0 victory.
First half action was a familiar scenario for the Bears. Turnovers accounted for all three Eagle touchdowns. An interception, and a fumble, and a snap over the punters head, put the Bears behind the eight ball, trailing Canton 21-0 at halftime.
Brownsboro moved the ball good enough to have scored twice, but couldn’t get it in the end zone The Eagles scored on their opportunities.
Chris Cade scored twice on runs of 35 and 30 yards. Grant Yudizky recovered the bad punt snap in the end zone. Nathan Goodson kicked all three extra points.
The Eagles began the second half with a beautiful pass reception by Ja’Braylon Pickens. The 25 yard touchdown pass was thrown by Jason Brisbois. Goodson kicked the extra point and the lead increased for the Eagles to 28-0.
The same combo, Brisbois to Pickens completed another 20 plus touchdown pass to increase the Canton lead. Goodson’s point after made the score 35-0.
The Bears showed they were not ever gonna give up and drove all the way inside the Canton five yard line. However, just like in the first half, they just couldn’t get it over the goal line.
The final score of the game for the Eagles was another touchdown pass from Brisbois to Jett Baldwin for 14 yards. Goodson again made the pat for a score of 42-0.
Defensively, Mickey Ray and Jackson Epperson were outstanding for the Bears. Braden Hawkins and Gunnar Boswell did a bang up job for the Eagles.
The Bears (1-6;0-3) are open next week, while the Eagles (3-4,1-1) travel to Van.
Trinidad 34, Gold-Burg 22
STONEBURG – The Trinidad Trojans defeated the Gold-Burg Bears 34-22 Friday at Joe Corpening Field.
With the win, Coach Aaron Colvin’s team is currently 3-5 overall and 1-0 in District 10-A, Division II play.
Trinidad continues district play Friday at home against the Forestburg Longhorns. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
