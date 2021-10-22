Here are the Week 9 finals for the Henderson County area schools. We will have a full story on the Brownsboro and Malakoff homecoming game in Tuesday’s printed edition of the Athens Daily Review.
THURSDAY
Gold-Burg 57, Trinidad 7
TRINIDAD — The Trinidad Trojans opened up District 10-A, Division II play Thursday with a 57-7 loss to the Bowie Gold-Burg Bears at Trojan Field.
The game was moved to Thursday due to a shortage of officials.
With the loss, Trinidad is now 0-8 overall and 0-1 in district play with two games remaining. Gold-Burg improve 6-2 overall and 1-0 in district play.
Trinidad is set to return to action Friday at Forestburg. Kickoff for the game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Palestine 46, Athens 29
By Joe Elerson
The tough district campaign for the Athens Hornets continued Friday with a 46-29 loss to the Palestine Wildcats Friday at Bruce Field.
The game was the Pink Out contest to recognize those who are dealing and have dealt with breast cancer.
With the loss, coach Zac Harrell’s team is now 4-4 overall and 0-4 in District 8-4A play with two games remaining. Athens returns to action Friday at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium to face the Kilgore Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs (7-1 overall, 4-0 in district play) defeated Henderson, 35-34, in Henderson Friday.
The Wildcats improved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in district play as they will host the Lindale Eagles Friday at Wildcats Stadium.
Palestine opened up the scoring in the first quarter as Jerrod Walker scored on a 1-yard run with 10:57 remaining. The Wildcats missed the PAT for the 6-0 lead.
Walker then found Benjamin Clerkley on a 51-yard pass with 6:23 remaining in the first for the 12-0 lead. The Wildcats went for two, but the run was stopped.
Athens then made it a 12-7 game with 5:02 left in the first as Ty Arroyo found Jorien Ray for the 5-yard TD reception. Zsaid Inestroza booted the PAT good.
Palestine was able to take an 18-7 lead into the second as Taj’hawn Wilson scored on a 12-yard run with 1:29 remaining. The Wildcats missed the PAT.
In the second quarter, Wilson scored on a 29-yard run to give the Wildcats a 25-7 lead. Luke James booted the PAT good with 6:03 remaining.
Jaden Crane then found Ray on a 75-yard trick play with 5:51 remaining in the first half. Inestroza booted the PAT good for the 25-14 deficit.
Palestine then took a 32-14 lead into intermission as Shedrick Dudley had a 3-yard run with 3:07 remaining. James booted the PAT good.
In the second half, Arroyo found Ray for a 50-yard TD reception. On the third attempt for the two-point conversion, Arroyo connected with Ray for the 32-22 deficit with 2:47 remaining in the third.
Clerkley then added a 2-yard interception return for a touchdown with 37 seconds remaining in the third. James booted the PAT good.
In the final frame, Walker added a 5-yard TD run with 7:49 remaining. James booted the PAT good for the 46-22 lead.
The final score came on a 49-yard TD pass from Daniel Stanley to Crane with 28 seconds left. Inestroza booted the PAT good.
Chapel Hill 50, Mabank 22
TYLER — The Mabank Panthers lost to the Chapel Hill 50-22 in a key District 8-4A, Division I contest Friday at Bulldogs Stadium.
With the win, Chapel Hill is now 6-3 overall and 2-3 in district play with two games remaining. The Bulldogs are now in fourth place in the district standings as the final playoff team.
Mabank (5-3 overall, 1-3 in district play) is scheduled to return to action Friday as they host the Henderson Lions. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Cross Roads 28, Atlas 13
FORT WORTH — The Cross Roads Bobcats evened their record at .500 with a 28-13 victory over the Atlas Rattlers Friday.
Cross Roads (4-4) returns to action Thursday at Rock Tower Stadium against the Blooming Grove Lions junior varsity. Kickoff for the game is set for 6:30 p.m.
Eustace 29, Kemp 10
EUSTACE — The Eustace Bulldogs picked up their first district win of the season with a 29-10 victory over the Kemp Yellowjackets Friday at the Boneyard.
The game was the Bulldogs’ homecoming contest with two games remaining in the regular season.
Eustace (5-3 overall, 1-2 in District 8-3A, Division I) returns to action Friday as they travel to Fairfield to face the Eagles. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield is 3-5 overall and 1-2 in district play as they are tied with Eustace in district play. The standings have Malakoff leading the way, followed by a two-way tie at 2-1 between Groesbeck and Teague.
With the loss, first-year coach Justin Stephens’ Kemp Yellowjackets are 0-7 overall and 0-3 in district play. The Yellowjackets are scheduled to face Malakoff Friday at Yellowjackets Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
