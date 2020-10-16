Here are the Week 8 recaps for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night games.
Mabank had the open week and returns to action Friday hosting the Chapel Hill Bulldogs.
The Malakoff and Kemp game was postponed until Nov. 6 and will still be the Tigers’ homecoming game.
Wednesday action
Fairfield 27, Eustace 6
EUSTACE – Following last week’s 37-36 loss to the Kemp Yellowjackets, the Eustace Bulldogs returned to action Wednesday hosting the Fairfield Eagles.
Eustace coach Monty Leaf’s group lost it’s third district game with a 27-6 loss to the Eagles..
The Bulldogs (2-5 overall and 0-3 in District 8-3A, Division I) are set to return to action Tuesday as they travel to Teague to face the Lions. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
This is only the fourth game of the season for the Fairfield Eagles, who are now 1-3 overall and 1-0 in district play.
Their last game happened on Sept. 18 against the Robinson Rockets.
Friday action
Lindale 35, Athens 16
ATHENS – The Athens Hornets were outscored 21-0 in the second half falling to the Lindale Eagles 35-16 Friday at Bruce Field in District 9-4A, Division I play.
Athens held a 16-14 lead at the break recording a safety on the opening drive after the snap went over Lindale quarterback Sam Peterson’s head.
The Hornets took a 9-0 lead with 2:24 remaining in the first quarter as Dylan Marshall hauled in a 48-yard reception from Ty Arroyo. Cesar Martinez booted the PAT good.
Lindale cut the deficit to 9-8 as Jacob Seekford went 68-yards to paydirt on a reception from Peterson. Seekford then converted the two-point play to Jaymond Jackson with 2:08 remaining.
In the second quarter, Athens had a 42-yard run by Cedric Lowe with 8:54 remaining. Martinez booted the PAT good for the 16-8 lead.
The final score of the first half came on a 17-yard run by Jordan Jenkins. The Eagles went for two, but missed on the pass for the 16-14 deficit with 5:49 remaining.
Lindale (6-2, 4-0 in district play) had a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown by Airik Williams. Landon Love booted the PAT good for the 21-16 lead with 7:33 remaining in the third quarter.
Jenkins then scored his second TD on an 18-yard run with 5:14 left in the third. Love booted the PAT good for the 28-16 lead.
The final score came with 5:33 remaining in the fourth as Jenkins went in from 22-yards out. Love booted the PAT good for the 35-16 finale.
Athens (4-3, 0-3 in District 9-4A, DI play) returns to action Friday as they head to Palestine to take on the Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
For more on this game, check out the Sideline Review in the Tuesday printed edition of the Athens Daily Review.
Bullard 49, Brownsboro 21
By Chris Frederick
Correspondent
BROWNSBORO – Any Friday night in a five team district is important. One victory can get you in the playoffs depending on the outcome of games.
The Bullard Panthers took advantage of the kicking game and came away with a 49-21 district victory.
The first half was a score fest. The Panthers scored 42 points, while the Bears scored 14. Onside kicks and fumbled kicks were the difference in the scoring outputs for both teams.
The Panthers quarterback Blake Blain was involved in 32 of the 42 points scored by Bullard. He passed 19 yards to Riley Long, 42 yards to Case Bowman, 3 yards to Cameron Baldwin, 24 yards again to Long and 34 yards to Connor Carson. To top off his half he caught a flea flicker two-point conversion from Carson. Christian Moore and Ivan Ruiz alternated kicking extra points.
The Bears moved up and down the field, but were denied twice, deep in Panther territory, with turnovers.
Dallis Tate scored from six yards out for the first touchdown. He also scored the second touchdown from 3 yards out. Jaxyn Rogers threw to Kyle Nichols for the two-point conversion.
Outstanding players defensively in the half, and the game were John Engle and Cooper Callaway for the Panthers. Engle had to have close to 25 tackles on the night. He created havoc all night. Bears defensive linemen Caleb Powell, Alston Williams and Nichols made some good plays.
The second half was much more subdued. The Panthers scored only once on a short run by Landon Wheeler. Moore kicked the point after.
The Bears score was a nine yard run by Ty McKenzie. Jorge Vicente kicked the final point. The game ended with a score of 49-21, in favor of Bullard.
Next Friday the Bears (2-5) will travel to Canton, while Bullard (6-2) hosts Van.
Colmesneil 36, Cross Roads 12
COLMESNEIL – The Cross Roads Bulldogs dropped to 3-5 on the year with a 36-12 loss to the Colmesneil Bulldogs Friday in Colmesneil.
Cross Roads returns to action Thursday, Oct. 29 as they face the Blooming Grove junior varsity. Kickoff in Blooming Grove is set for 6:30 p.m.
Trinidad 42, Longview HEAT 0
TRINIDAD – The Trinidad Trojans picked up their second win of the year with a 42-0 victory over Longview HEAT at Trojan Field.
Coach Aaron Colvin’s team is currently 2-5 overall with this being the non-district finale.
Longview HEAT dropped to 0-3 overall.
Trinidad begins District 10-A, Division II play Friday at Gold-Burg. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.
