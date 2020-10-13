Here are the Week 8 contests for the Malakoff Tigers, Eustace Bulldogs and Kemp Yellowjackets for Wednesday night.
Remember that all fans must wear a mask at the stadiums, and remember each schools policy for getting tickets.
Fairfield at Eustace
Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Location: The Boneyard in Eustace
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Fairfield: John Bachtel.
Up Next: Eustace at Teague, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Eustace: Luis Garcia, Cameron Englehart, Stefen Brooks, Paxton Schwartz, Wesley Kirchenbauer, Austin Burelsmith, Jake Haney, Christian Case, Ish Maltos. Fairfield: Tyler Smith, Dylon Rushin, Dane Allman, Max McBean, Hayden Hale, Avery Patterson, Dayran Harris, Eli Martin, Logan Walker, Bosque Monico, Luke Latham, Braiden Barrett, Jonathan Garcia.
Quick Hits: This is only the fourth game of the season for the Fairfield Eagles. … They come in with a record of 0-3 overall with their last game happening on Sept. 18 against the Robinson Rockets. … It will be the District 8-3A, Division I opener for the Eagles. … The Bulldogs (2-3 overall, 0-2 in district) are coming off of a 37-36 last-second loss to the Kemp Yellowjackets last week in Kemp.
Kemp at Malakoff
Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. (homecoming)
Location: Tiger Stadium in Malakoff
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Kemp: Lee Wilkins.
Up Next: Groesbeck at Kemp, Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Malakoff at Fairfield, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Darion Peace, Zamir Ruiz, Nathan Jones, Riggin Smith, Haydin Thomas, Jaylon Mosley, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Ryder Rogers, Brandon Nations, Cole Gaddis, Eric Waldo, Connor Kale, Takeenan Langley, Jaylon Hart, Kannon Poteete, Judson Driskell. Kemp: Tanner Mullins, Alec Mullins, Trent McBride, Gabe Jarvis, Ty Roberts, Blake Welch, Nathan Pringle, Paul Ebbert, Dustin Tutle, Laramie Greathouse, Collin Boyle.
Quick Hits: The game is homecoming for the Malakoff Tigers. … The Tigers come in with a record of 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district play following a 35-0 victory over Groesbeck last week. … The Yellowjackets are 3-3 overall and 2-0 in district play following the win over Eustace. … With three games remaining, this contest is a battle for first-place in District 8-3A, Division I play.
