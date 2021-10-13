Here are the Week 8 contests for the Henderson County area schools. The Mabank Panthers are open this week.
Brownsboro at Bullard
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Panther Stadium – 1000 S. Houston, Bullard, TX 75757.
Coaches: Brownsboro: Lance Connot. Bullard: Daniel Callaway.
Up next: Canton at Brownsboro, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Brownsboro: Kyle Nichols, Aiden Hardin, C.J. Cofer, Jackson Epperson, Ryan McGrill, Gekyle Baker, Payton Stephenson, Dylan Downey, Kaleb Hernandez, Jaxyn Rogers, Lane Epperson. Bullard: Kade Verden, Blake Blain, Luke Williams, Kain Williams, Wyatt McCulloughm Stevin Kemp.
Twitter size preview: The Brownsboro Bears look to hold on to a playoff spot in the very competitive five team district. Brownsboro is 3-4 overall and 1-0 in District 7-4A, Division 2 play, while Bullard is 0-7 overall and 0-1 in district play. A win over Bullard would give coach Lance Connot a third straight victory on the year dating back to the 43-33 victory in their final non-district game at Brook Hill.
Colmesneil at Cross Roads
Game Time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Location: Rock Tower Stadium in Cross Roads
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Colmesneil: Cody Day.
Up next: Cross Roads at Atlas, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Cross Roads: Brian Latham, Zachary Blain, Austin Harris, Braydon Hart, Joshua Perkins, Trevor Marquez. Colmesneil: Treston Horton, Jermi Shamblin, Scott Eddins, Kolyer Marshall, Reed Best, Dylan Fowler.
Twitter size preview: Cross Roads improved to 3-3 last week with the 42-0 shutout of the Mildred JV Eagles team. Colmesneil is currently 4-2 overall in this non-district contest for the Bulldogs. They lost 55-6 last week in a district contest against Lovelady.
Eustace at Groesbeck
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Groesbeck Stadium – 1202 N. Ellis Street, Groesbeck, TX 76642.
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Groesbeck: Jerry Bomar.
Up next: Kemp at Eustace, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Christian Case, Jake Haney, David French, Jacob Chandler, Jordan Grant, Kasen Carter, Ish Maltos, Cannon Kilcrease. Groesbeck: Tyson Pringle, Allen Lewis, Brendon Morrow, Kenny Bennett, Chris Cox, Kallen Rogers, Anthony Lewis.
Twitter size preview: Pay attention to Groesbeck quarterback Allen Lewis, who was selected as the district Offensive Most Valuable Player in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. … The Goats are predicted to finish in second place in district behind the Malakoff Tigers. … Eustace is 4-2 overall and 0-1 in district play. The Groesbeck Goats are 5-1 overall and 1-0 in district play. The Goats held on to beat Fairfield, 29-22 Friday.
Malakoff at Teague
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lion Stadium – 420 Loop 255, Teague, TX 75860.
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Teague: Donnie Osborne.
Up next: Groesbeck at Malakoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Malakoff: Judd Driskell, DK Rose, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Kannon Poteete, Quintin Fulton, Karter Fuller, Zack Standley, Ryder Rogers, Davion Tolliver, K’Vionne Davis, Jaiden Trevino, Fernando Contreras, Damien Jackson, Austin Massingill, Jose Morales, Corey Phillips. Teague: Luke Stacks, Sabastian Carter, Jarrett Bodine, Juan Bernal, Hayden Lummus, Henry Cardona, Casen Gore, Jehmel Rice.
Twitter size preview: Malakoff improved to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in district play with a dominating win over Eustace, 62-0 Friday. … Teague is 2-4 overall and 1-0 in district play following a shutout victory of the Kemp Yellowjackets 30-0 Friday in Kemp.
Fairfield at Kemp
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Kemp Yellowjackets Stadium.
Coaches: Kemp: Justin Stephens. Fairfield: John Bachtel.
Up next: Kemp at Eustace, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Kemp: Collin Boyle, Deacon Thompson, Nathan Pringle, Clayton Brown, Jared Minzenmayer, Braydon Gibbons, Hayden Stevenson, Zach Dunn, Dustin Tuttle, Tenileee Anthony, Chandler Smith, Laramie Greathouse, Jose Villanueva, Aaron Quezada, Blake Peyton. Fairfield: Kaden Crawford, Hayden Braswell, Logan Walker, Carson Gallegos, Jaylyn Daniels, Daryan Harris, Eli Martin, Braiden Barrett, Rowdy Hand, Julio Roque, JaCorey Daniels, Johnny Garcia, Samuel Marsters, Camron Daniels.
Twitter size preview: Coach Justin Stephens Kemp Yellowjackets are looking for their first victory following an 0-5 start and a shutout loss to Teague last week. Fairfield is 2-4 overall and 0-1 in district play following a 29-22 loss to Groesbeck last week in district play.
Trinidad at Coolidge
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Coolidge Yellow Jacket Athletic Complex – 1002 Kirven St. Coolidge, TX 76635.
Coaches: Trinidad: Michael Warren. Coolidge: Danny Baker.
Up next: Gold-Burg at Trinidad, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Trinidad: Kasey Womack, Kolby Fletcher, Montez Shofner, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Cutter Clark. Coolidge: K.T. Bender-Adams, Alexis Martinez, Hunter Lowry.
Twitter size preview: Coolidge running back K.T. Bender-Adams is a player the Trojans need to pay attention to early in the game in the non-district finale. … Trinidad is looking for its first victory under coach Michael Warren following a shutout loss during Homecoming on Saturday. … The Coolidge Yellowjackets are 3-3 overall following a 62-16 loss last week.
