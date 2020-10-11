Here are the Week 7 recaps for the Henderson County area schools for Thursday and Friday night.
Cross Roads 30, Mildred JV 0
CROSS ROADS – The Cross Roads Bobcats pitched a third straight shutout with a 30-0 victory over the Mildred Eagles junior varsity Thursday.
Coach Daniel Pierce’s Bobcats improved to 3-4 overall
The Bobcats return to action Friday against Colmesneil. The game in Colmesneil is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Mexia 63, Brownsboro 42
By Chris Frederick
Correspondent
MEXIA – On a windy, airish Friday night, the Black Cats from Mexia defended their home turf for a district victory. In one of the wildest games you will ever see, Mexia squeaked out a 63-42 victory.
“I’ve never seen so many momentum swings. I truly believe, with the effort our guys gave, we could have won the game if we would have eliminated our mistakes,” Bears coach Greg Pearson stated.
The first quarter was marred by two Brownsboro fumbles and an onside kick recovery by the Black Cats. These turnovers led to two Jarrell Wiley touchdown runs.
Also, a 24 yard pass from Le’Marion Miller to Trey Holdman. Miller ran in a two point conversion and Gustavo Martinez kicked an extra point for a 21-0 Mexia lead.
The Bears finally held on to the ball and drove 82 yards for their first touchdown. Jaxyn Rogers dove in from the one. Jorge Vicente kicked the point after, and Brownsboro narrowed the score to 21-7.
The Bears returned the favor and recovered their own onside kick. Driving 48 yards, with precise perfection, the Bears Rogers threw a 3 yard touchdown pass to Kyle Nichols. This made the score 21-13 in favor of Mexia.
The Black Cats recovered another tried onside kick, but Nichols made that a mute point. He caught a Mexia pitch out and rambled 44 yards for the score. Ty McKenzie ran in the two point conversion and this ballgame was tied up.
This time the Bears kicked the ball down to the 25 yard line, where Black Cat Holdman took it 75 yards to paydirt. Martinez kicked the point after. On the ensuing kickoff the Bears didn’t get on the ball and Mexia recovered at the three yard line. Wiley scored the touchdown, and Martinez converted to bring the score to 35-21.
Not so fast Darlin, the Bears aren’t done. In just over a minute, McKenzie scored on a three yard jaunt. Vicente kicked the extra point to narrow the Mexia lead to 35-28. Did you think the half was over? The Bears block a final second field goal and Ja’Tavien Sessions takes it 85 yards with :00 showing on the clock. Vicente converts and the halftime score was 35-35.
The second half started with both teams playing some inspired defense. Mexia finally provided some fireworks with another touchdown by Wiley. Martinez kicked the conversion to give the Blackcats a 42-35 lead.
The Mexia score woke up the Bears and we had another tie score. Rogers hit Nichols with a 14 yard touchdown pass and the Vicente kick tied the score at 42-42.
Before the band quit playing after the Brownsboro touchdown, Holdman had added another touchdown of 53 yards. Martinez upped the score to 49-42 for Mexia.
Mexia scored two more touchdowns when Brownsboro attempted to score from deep in their own territory. Holdman with a short run and a fumble recovery by Dontavious Daniels made the final score 63-42.
The Bears host the Bullard Panthers, while the Black Cats travel to Van next Friday.
Kilgore 35, Mabank 7
KILGORE – Trayveon Epps rushed for a game-high 155-yards and scored four touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a 35-7 victory over Mabank on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Quarterback Dalton McElyea got the scoring started with a 1-yard run, before Epps added to the scoreboard totals with runs of 69-, 1-, 5- and 5-yards as the Ragin’ Red improved to 2-0 in 9-4A, Division I play, and to 4-2 overall.
The loss drops the Panthers to 0-4 in district and 3-4 for the season.
Mabank won the toss and deferred, kicking off to the Bulldogs.
Kilgore took the football and went to work, scoring on its first three possessions in building a comfortable 21-0 lead with 10:47 remaining in the second quarter.
McElyea’s 1-yard sneak capped a six-play, 50-yard march with 10:16 remaining in the first period.
Epps, who had 132 yards at intermission, scored on a 69-yard run with 7:28 still showing on the clock in the opening quarter, extending Kilgore’s advantage to 14, after Chris Baldazo converted his second of five extra points on the night.
Mabank played keep-away with an 11-play, 46-yard drive that stalled at the ’Dogs’ 29 yard line.
McElyea, who was 7-of-11 for 75 yards at intermission, used the passing game effectively with completions to Corey Rider, Dadrian Franklin and Donovan Adkins, to set up Epps’ third score of the evening. The march covered 71-yards in seven plays.
The only thing that slowed McElyea and the Kilgore offense was a tipped pass, which was subsequently intercepted by the Panthers’ Jordan Nguyen at the Kilgore 49-yard line.
Mabank then put together its only scoring drive of the contest, moving 49-yards with Davontae Lowe completing the six-play march with a 5-yard run with just 26 seconds remaining in the first half.
The ’Dogs added to their point total on their first two possessions of the second half, moving 42- and 53-yards with Epps finishing each sojourn with 5-yard carries.
The big plays in the initial third-quarter scoring drive were McElyea completions of 13-yards to Adkins, and 14-yards to Brian Brown.
In the last scoring march of the evening for the Bulldogs, the big play was a 45-yard McElyea completion to Adkins to the Panther five.
Kilgore finished with 359 yards of total offense, gaining 212 yards rushing and 147 passing. Mabank rushed for 206 yards and Panther quarterback Dahltyn McKinley was 1-of-6 passing for 7 yards.
McElyea, before turning the quarterbacking duties over to Da’Marion VanZandt late in the third period, was 10-of-14 passing.
Adkins led the Kilgore receiving corps with three catches for 68 yards. Matthew Tyeskie (1-15), Corey Rider (1-8), Dadrian Franklin (2-15), Thomas Hattaway (1-17), Cade Pippen (1-10) and Brian Brown (1-14) followed.
Kilgore’s Ken’Darrius Anderson came on late to rush for 59 yards on nine carries.
Cody Chapman led Mabank’s rushing attack with 71 yards. Lowe added 61 and the touchdown, and Marcus Pruitt chipped in with 52 yards on 17 carries.
The Panthers have an open date next week, while the Ragin’ Red visit New Chapel Hill to face the Bulldogs in a 7:30 p.m. contest.
– Story courtesy of Joe Hale, who covers for the Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph.
