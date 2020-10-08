Here are the Week 7 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Thursday and Friday night.
Remember that all fans must wear a mask at the stadiums, and remember each schools policy for getting tickets.
Trinidad is off this week after their homecoming game last week against Campbell.
Brownsboro at Mexia
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Blackcat Field in Mexia.
Coaches: Brownsboro: Greg Pearson. Mexia: Tristan Abron.
Up Next: Bullard at Brownsboro, Friday, Oct. 16.
Players to watch: Brownsboro: Christian Tristan, Marcos Molina, Ty McKenzie, Ja’Tavien Sessions, Lane Epperson, Jaxyn Rogers, Shayden Jennings, George Vicente. Mexia: Jarrell Wiley, Le’Marion Miller, Trey Holdman, Prince Banks, JeJauan Wright, Tray Jones, Konor McNeil.
Quick hits: This is the first game back for the Bears after they were forced to not have a game last week against Brook Hill. … The Bears come in with a record of 1-3 following a 49-7 loss to Rusk Sept. 25. … This is the District 7-4A, Division II opener for both schools. … Mexia is currently 1-4 overall as they are had its open week last week. … The Blackcats are led by Wiley with 448 yards rushing and five TDs, while Miller has 335 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Mildred JV at Cross Roads
Game Time: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Rock Tower Stadium in Cross Roads.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Mildred: Duke Dalton.
Up Next: Cross Roads at Colmesneil, Friday, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Tryce Betts, Solomon Brown, Josh Perkins, Zachary Blain, Ethan Martin, Trevor Marquez. Mildred JV: No players listed.
Quick Hits: The Cross Roads Bobcats improved to 2-4 overall with a 36-0 shutout victory over the Rice junior varsity last Thursday. … The Bobcats will look for a third straight shutout this week as they host the Mildred Eagles junior varsity squad Thursday at home. Following next week’s varsity contest, the Bobcats will have two more Thursday night JV match ups to end the year.
Eustace at Kemp
Game Time: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Yellowjackets Stadium in Kemp.
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Kemp: Lee Wilkins.
Up Next: Fairfield at Eustace, Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Eustace: Luis Garcia, Cameron Englehart, Stefen Brooks, Paxton Schwartz, Wesley Kirchenbauer, Austin Burelsmith, Jake Haney, Christian Case, Ish Maltos. Kemp: Tanner Mullins, Alec Mullins, Trent McBride, Gabe Jarvis, Ty Roberts, Blake Welch, Nathan Pringle, Paul Ebbert, Dustin Tuttle, Laramie Greathouse, Collin Boyle.
Quick Hits: This game was moved to Thursday night as the District 8-3A coaches decided to move the rest of the season up to every six days due to COVID possibilities. … Kemp won last year’s meeting over Eustace by a score of 34-6. … Kemp has won the last two meeting’s over the Bulldogs. … The Yellowjackets come in at 2-3 overall and 1-0 in district play. … Eustace looks to bounce back from a 68-20 loss last week to the Groesbeck Goats. … Coach Monty Leaf’s Bulldogs are now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in District 8-3A, Division I play.
Mabank at Kilgore
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Kilgore: Mike Wood.
Up Next: Mabank is open next week.
Players to watch: Mabank: Landry Johnson, Stevie Montgomery, Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Braxton McCabe, Ty Reedy, Dylan Case, Dahltyn McKinley. Kilgore: Dalton McElyea, Brian Brown, Kaden Kenney, Donovan Adkins, Tray Epps, Alex Chavez, Davin Rider, Da’marion VanZandt, Matthew Tyeskie.
Quick Hits: This is the first game for Kilgore after taking its open week last week. … The Bulldogs are 3-2 overall and 1-0 in district play following the 36-24 victory over Palestine Sept. 25. … McElyea leads the team in passing with 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns this season. … Epps is a player to watch in the backfield with 507 yards and four TDs for the Bulldogs. … Kilgore has five receivers over 100 yards receiving this year.
Malakoff at Groesbeck
Game Time: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Groesbeck Stadium. 1202 N. Ellis Street, Groesbeck, TX 76642
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Groesbeck: Jerry Bomar.
Up Next: Kemp at Malakoff, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Darion Peace, Zamir Ruiz, Nathan Jones, Riggin Smith, Haydin Thomas, Jaylon Mosley, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Ryder Rogers, Brandon Nations, Cole Gaddis, Eric Waldo, Connor Kale, Takeenan Langley, Jaylon Hart, Kannon Poteete, Judson Driskell. Groesbeck: Allen Lewis, Aaron Tyus, Zach Wilson, Terrell Conn, Garrett Gruell, McQuay Smith, Kache Bagley.
Quick Hits: This game was moved to Thursday night as the District 8-3A coaches decided to move the rest of the season up to every six days due to COVID possibilities. … The Tigers' 77-0 win vs. Teague last week represented the second-highest scoring game in school history. It trails only the 84 scored vs. Kemp last year in an 84-0 win. … Groesbeck scored 68 in a victory over Eustace last week.
