Here are the Week 7 contests for the Henderson County area schools.
THURSDAY
Cross Roads at Mildred JV
Game Time: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Mildred Eagle Stadium – 5475 US-287 in Mildred, 75109.
Up next: Colmesneil at Cross Roads, Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.
Players to Watch: Cross Roads: Brian Latham, Zachary Blain, Austin Harris, Braydon Hart, Joshua Perkins, Trevor Marquez.
Twitter size preview: Cross Roads is currently 2-3 overall heading in the junior varsity contest against Mildred Thursday in Mildred.
FRIDAY
Mexia at Brownsboro
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Brownsboro Bears Stadium
Coaches: Brownsboro: Lance Connot. Mexia: Brady Bond.
Up next: Brownsboro at Bullard, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Brownsboro: Kyle Nichols, Aiden Hardin, C.J. Cofer, Jackson Epperson, Ryan McGrill, Gekyle Baker, Payton Stephenson, Dylan Downey, Kaleb Hernandez, Jaxyn Rogers, Lane Epperson. Mexia: Dontavious Daniels, Deandra Sandles, Ivan Marquez, Marshall Eberle, Caden Grayson, David Davila, Chris Bradley.
Twitter size preview: A player to watch for the Blackcats is defensive lineman Daniels, who was selected as the Preseason District Defensive MVP by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. … This is the District 7-4A, Division II opener for both teams. The district opener has Brownsboro at 2-4 overall, while the Mexia Blackcats are 1-5 following the non-district slate of games.
Kilgore at Mabank
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Mabank Panther Stadium.
Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Kilgore: Clint Fuller.
Up next: Mabank is open on Friday, Oct. 15.
Players to Watch: Mabank: Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Raul Carrasco, Braxton McCabe, J.J. Flores, Cody Chapman, Aiden Wilkenson, Kyler Howeth, Sam Bowker, Dallas Smith. Kilgore: Alex Chavez, Jermaine Roney, Marcaelin Caraway, Davin Rider, Chris Ervin, Daverion VanZandt, Payton Christian, Millard Wiley, Matthew Tyeskie, Matthew Hardy, Kris Baldoza.
Twitter size preview: The Mabank Panthers face another tough test at home in District 9-4A, Division I contest Friday at Panther Stadium. Kilgore is the No. 10 ranked team in Class 4A and is 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district play. …. Mabank is currently 5-1 overall and 1-1 in district play following a big win over Palestine Friday.
Malakoff at Eustace
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Boneyard in Eustace.
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Malakoff: Jamie Driskell.
Up next: Eustace at Groesbeck, Friday, Oct. 15; Malakoff at Teague, Friday, Oct. 15.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Christian Case, Jake Haney, David French, Jacob Chandler, Jordan Grant, Kasen Carter, Ish Maltos, Cannon Kilcrease. Malakoff: Judd Driskell, DK Rose, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Kannon Poteete, Quintin Fulton, Karter Fuller, Zack Standley, Ryder Rogers, Davion Tolliver, K’Vionne Davis, Jaiden Trevino, Fernando Contreras, Damien Jackson, Austin Massingill, Jose Morales, Corey Phillips.
Twitter size preview: At 2-3 overall, the Malakoff Tigers had a tough non-district schedule to get them ready for this top Henderson County area matchup Friday. Last year, Malakoff defeated Eustace, 62-0 during a strong district winning campaign. … Eustace comes in at 4-1 overall under second-year coach Monty Leaf and will face a tough test at the Boneyard. … Expect to see big things in Malakoff running back Duce Hart and linebacker D.K. Rose. … For Eustace, Christian Case and Jack Haney will be players to watch.
Teague at Kemp
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Kemp Yellowjackets Stadium.
Coaches: Kemp: Justin Stephens. Teague: Donnie Osborne.
Up next: Fairfield at Kemp, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Kemp: Collin Boyle, Deacon Thompson, Nathan Pringle, Clayton Brown, Jared Minzenmayer, Braydon Gibbons, Hayden Stevenson, Zach Dunn, Dustin Tuttle, Tenileee Anthony, Chandler Smith, Laramie Greathouse, Jose Villanueva, Aaron Quezada, Blake Peyton. Teague: Luke Stacks, Sabastian Carter, Jarrett Bodine, Juan Bernal, Hayden Lummus, Henry Cardona, Casen Gore, Jehmel Rice.
Twitter size preview: The Kemp Yellowjackets head into the District 8-3A opener at 0-4 under new coach Justin Stephens. … The Teague Lions come in at 1-4 under veteran coach Donnie Osborne. The Lions have been held scoreless in three of the five games they have played, with a high score of 27 in the lone win over Buffalo.
SATURDAY
ET Sports Chargers at Trinidad
Game Time: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Location: Trojan Field in Trinidad.
Coaches: Trinidad: Michael Warren. ET Sports: Eric Trimble.
Up next: Trinidad at Coolidge, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Trinidad: Kasey Womack, Kolby Fletcher, Montez Shofner, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Cutter Clark. ET Sports: Elias Barr, Josh Dragoo, Vontay Robinson, Dade Goforth, Ethan Gallant.
Twitter size preview: The game is Homecoming for the Trojans, who look for their first victory under new head coach Michael Warren.
