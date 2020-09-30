Here are the Week 6 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night.
Remember that all fans must wear a mask at the stadiums, and remember each schools policy for getting tickets.
The Brownsboro Bears game against Bullard Brook Hill at Bears Stadium was canceled on Monday. Check the Athens Daily Review Facebook page and @athens_sports for the latest updates.
The Kemp and Fairfield game is now scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.
Cross Roads at Rice JV
Game Time: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Bulldog Stadium in Rice.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Rice: Andy Mills.
Up Next: Mildred JV at Cross Roads, Thursday, Oct. 8 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Tryce Betts, Solomon Brown, Josh Perkins, Zachary Blain, Ethan Martin, Trevor Marquez. Rice: No players listed.
Quick Hits: Cross Roads picked up its first win in three seasons last week with a 46-0 victory over the Atlas Rattlers. … The Bobcats have a quick turnaround as they play Thursday against the Rice Bulldogs junior varsity in Rice.
Groesbeck at Eustace
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Boneyard in Eustace.
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Groesbeck: Jerry Bomar.
Up Next: Eustace at Kemp, Thursday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Eustace: Luis Garcia, Cameron Englehart, Stefen Brooks, Paxton Schwartz, Wesley Kirchenbauer, Austin Burelsmith, Jake Haney, Christian Case, Ish Maltos. Groesbeck: Allen Lewis, Aaron Tyus, Zach Wilson, Terrell Conn, McQuay Smith, Kache Bagley, Tyson Pringle.
Quick Hits: This is the District 8-3A, Division I opener for the Bulldogs following last week’s postponement against the Malakoff Tigers due to COVID-19. … Eustace comes in with a record of 2-2 overall following a 43-13 win in their last game against Scurry-Rosser. … This game is also the district opener for the Goats, who come in 2-2 overall.
Palestine at Mabank
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m. (homecoming)
Location: Panther Stadium in Mabank
Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Palestine: Lance Angel.
Up Next: Mabank at Kilgore, Friday, Oct. 9.
Players to watch: Mabank: Landry Johnson, Stevie Montgomery, Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Braxton McCabe, Ty Reedy, Dylan Case, Dahltyn McKinley. Palestine: Dominique Milton, Elvin Calhoun, Jakayron Conley, Daelon Williams, Dewaylon Lewis.
Quick Hits: Mabank (3-2, 0-1) looks to bounce back from a 62-21 loss to the Lindale Eagles last week. … The Wildcats (2-3, 0-1) lost to Kilgore 49-28 in the first game of the District 9-4A, Division I schedule. … Juniors De'Myzjean Martin and JJ Walker shared the quarterback duties for Palestine last week. … This game is Homecoming for the Mabank Panthers.
Teague at Malakoff
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Tiger Stadium in Malakoff.
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Teague: Donnie Osborn.
Up Next: Malakoff at Groesbeck, Thursday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Darion Peace, Zamir Ruiz, Nathan Jones, Riggin Smith, Haydin Thomas, Jaylon Mosley, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Ryder Rogers, Brandon Nations, Cole Gaddis, Eric Waldo, Connor Kale, Takeenan Langley, Jaylon Hart, Kannon Poteete, Judson Driskell. Teague: Nemier Herod, Juan Bernal, Sebastian Carter, Luke Stacks.
Quick Hits: This is the District 8-3A, Division I opener for the Tigers following last week’s postponement against the Eustace Bulldogs due to COVID-19. … Malakoff comes in with a record of 2-2 following a 49-7 victory in their last game over West Rusk. … Teague (0-5, 0-1) comes in with a 48-34 loss to Kemp last week. … This is the 20th meeting between the two schools, with Malakoff holding a 10-9 lead.
Campbell at Trinidad
Game Time: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Trojan Field in Trinidad.
Coaches: Trinidad: Aaron Colvin. Campbell: Jason Crow.
Up Next: Longview Heat at Trinidad, Friday, Oct. 16
Players to watch: Trinidad:Braydon Dickey, Lance Davis, Clayton Pierce, Juell Hathaway, Walker McClintock, Eli Satcher, Kobi Fletcher, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Allen Torres. Campbell: Zach Thomas, Trey Huffhines, Walt Aaron, Xak Wylie, Matthew Breedlove.
Quick Hits: This week’s game has two teams looking for their first win of the season. First-year coach Aaron Colvin’s Trinidad team lost 52-0 last week against Leverett’s Chapel, while Campbell lost to CHANT Homeschool 22-13 last week. … Campbell is a two-point favorite over Trinidad according to sixmanfootball.com.
