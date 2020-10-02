Here are the Week 6 recaps for the Henderson County area schools for Thursday and Friday night games.
The Brownsboro and Bullard Brook Hill game at Bears Stadium was canceled last Monday. Brownsboro is scheduled to return to action in the district opener next week at Mexia.
The Kemp and Fairfield contest has now been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.
We will have the results of the Trinidad-Campbell Homecoming game in Tuesday’s Athens Daily Review.
Henderson 29, Athens 0
HENDERSON – The Athens Hornets dealt with injuries and a Henderson Lions team who controlled the clock in the first half.
In the end, the Hornets lost their second straight game with a 29-0 shutout Friday at Lions Stadium.
Athens is 4-2 overall and 0-2 in district play. Henderson is 2-2 overall and 1-0 in District 9-4A, Division I play under coach Phil Castles.
Athens is open next week and returns to action Oct. 16 with a home game against the Lindale Eagles. Kickoff at Bruce Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
Henderson had a 44-yard touchdown pass from Donovan Davis to Devin Phillips with eight seconds left in the opening quarter.
Their first drive went until the 3:21 mark of the opening quarter.
Henderson then took a 15-0 lead at the half on a seven-yard run by Dallas Alexander with 9:22 remaining. Jim Jose kicked the PAT good.
In the third quarter, Henderson scored on a 27-yard pass from Davis to Tobaius Jackson with 9:14 remaining. Jose booted the PAT good.
The final score of the game came with 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter on a 13-yard run by Cameron Walker. Jose booted the PAT good for the 29-0 finale.
Cross Roads 36, Rice JV 0
RICE – The Cross Roads Bobcats improved to 2-4 overall with their second straight shutout victory over the Rice Bulldogs junior varsity squad Thursday in Rice.
This is the first year the Bobcats have recorded more than one win since the 2015 season when they finished 3-7 overall.
The Bobcats are scheduled to return to action Thursday, Oct. 8 as they host the Mildred Eagles junior varsity. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Rock Tower Stadium.
Groesbeck 68, Eustace 20
EUSTACE – The Eustace Bulldogs opened up the District 8-3A, Division I schedule in tough fashion Friday against the Groesbeck Goats.
The Goats left the Boneyard with a 68-20 over Eustace to improve to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in district play.
Coach Monty Leaf’s Bulldogs are now 2-3 overall and 0-1 in District 8-3A, Division I play.
Eustace has a quick turnaround as they head down Highway 175 to Kemp to face the Yellowjackets Thursday, Oct. 8. Kickoff at Yellowjackets Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.
Palestine 42, Mabank 13
MABANK – The Mabank Panthers had a tough Homecoming contest against the Palestine Wildcats Friday at Panther Stadium.
Coach Zach Hudson’s Panthers lost 42-13 to drop to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in District 9-4A, Division I play.
The Wildcats evened their record at 3-3 overall and 1-1 in district play. Palestine had lost to Kilgore 49-28 in the first game of the District 9-4A, Division I schedule.
Mabank is set to travel to Kilgore Friday to face the Bulldogs. Kickoff at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
Malakoff 77, Teague 0
By Blaine Clamon
Correspondent
MALAKOFF – The Malakoff Tigers officially kicked off district action at home on Friday night against the winless Teague Lions following a week off after a high school student tested positive for COVID-19.
The Tigers were seeking their first winning streak of the season and they did just that, continuing to put up offensive stats, with 49 points in the first half, and playing lights out on defense in the 77-0 home win over the Lions.
Malakoff opened up with a 7-0 lead on their first drive following a five-yard touchdown run by Duce Hart.
After forcing the Lions to a three-and-out, Takeenan Langley gained a 35-yard rushing score after a short punt and the Tigers led 14-0.
The Tiger defense forced a second straight punt and after Riggin Smith pulled multiple defenders with him down to Teague’s four-yard line, he punched it in with a four-yard TD catch and the score was 21-0 Tigers.
Teague had their best drive yet, but they would turn the ball over on downs in Tiger territory with 1:22 in the first quarter. Afterwards, it took one play for the 28-0 lead as Smith had his second touchdown on a 74-yard pass from Darion Peace.
To open the second quarter, Jay Mosley’s 21-yard touchdown run made it 35-0.
The Tigers were not done in the first half, as Jaylon Hart had a touchdown catch inside Lion territory as Malakoff led 42-0 with 4:44 until halftime.
The Tiger defense forced a second turnover as K’Vionne Davis picked up a Lion fumble inside Teague’s five, and the offense capitalized with Langley’s second touchdown on a three-yard run to lead 49-0, which would be the score at the break.
Malakoff never looked back, picking up the 77-0 shutout to open district and move above .500.
Malakoff (3-2; 1-0) hits the road on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. to take on the Groesbeck Goats.
