Here are the Week 6 finals for the Henderson County area schools.
The following teams had an open week: Cross Roads, Eustace, Kemp, Malakoff and Trinidad.
The Rice JV at Cross Roads game for Thursday is canceled due to the Mt. Enterprise game being scheduled last week.
Henderson 58, Athens 41
By Joe Elerson
ATHENS – The Athens Hornets dropped their second straight contest in a 58-41 defeat against the Henderson Lions Friday at Bruce Field.
Athens (4-2, 0-2) is open next week and is set to return to action Friday, Oct. 15 at Lindale. Kickoff for that game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Henderson is 4-1 overall and improved to 1-0 in district play. The contest was the district opener for the Lions. They return to action Friday hosting the Lindale Eagles.
Henderson led 24-14 at the half as Jacobe Robinson threw three touchdowns in the first half. He connected with Jamal Robinson on two of the scores.
Athens had a TD pass from Grant Yudizky to Jemarius Moore for 51 yards and a three yard run by Ty Arroyo in the first half.
Arroyo had another rushing touchdown, a 73-yard pass to Jorien Ray, a three yard run by Arroyo and a 6 yard run by Arroyo in the second half.
For more on the game, check out the Sideline Review in the Tuesday printed edition of the Athens Daily Review.
Brownsboro 43, Brook Hill 33
By Chris Frederick
Correspondent
BULLARD – The rainy day weather seemed to hype up both the Brownsboro Bears and the Guard of Brook Hill. When all the shouting was done at the Brook Hill Homecoming, the Bears came out victorious 43-33.
Bears head coach Lance Connot stated,”Boy did we ever need this victory. We just want to keep on improving and be our strongest during district.”
The first half started with a Bears defensive stop. Then Brownsboro drove it right down the field with a combination of runs and passes. The clincher was a seven yard pass from Jaxyn Rogers to Dylan Downey for the Bears first touchdown. Jorge Vicente kicked the extra point for a 7-0 score at 5:06 in the first quarter.
The Bears stopped the Guard on the next possession and their drive was stopped on the Brook Hill 14 yard line. Vicente proceeded to kick a 31 yard field goal. The Bears now led 10-0.
Brook Hill took the kickoff and scored their first touchdown at the start of the second quarter. Nick LaRoccca ran it in from the eight yard line. The Guard ran a trick play for the two point conversion. Felipe Tristan scored the two points to cut the Bears lead to 10-8.
On the ensuing kickoff, Landon Hayter scooted 78 yards for the touchdown. Vicente kicked the extra point, and the Bears led 17-8.
Not to be outdone the Guard scored another touchdown within minutes. LaRocca sprinted 39 yards, and Josh Collins kicked the pat. The Bears led 17-15.
Brownsboro took two plays and hit paydirt again. Rogers threw the pigskin to Gekyle Baker, and 84 yards later, the Bears had another touchdown. Vicente’s kick made the score 24-15.
The third quarter was chock full of defensive plays. Von Dawson, Brook Hill defensive back, got his second interception of the night, and the Bears Aiden Green took down an interception himself. Both teams had opportunities to score, but were turned away.
In the final seconds of the quarter, Collins kicked a 27 yard field goal for the Guard. The score tightened up to 24-18, in favor of the Bears.
The Bears came right back with a great drive and another touchdown. Kyle Nichols bulled in from three yards out. The try for two points was stymied and the Bears led 30-18.
After stopping Brook Hill on downs, Rogers hit Baker with a 14 yard touchdown. Vicente’s kick made the score 37-18. If you thought that clinched it, you were so wrong. Tristan took the kickoff 75 yards for Brook Hill, and Collins kick upped the score to 37-25.
After an onside kick attempt failed, Brownsboro answered right back. Nichols went 57 yards for his second touchdown. The score increased to 43-25, Bears.
Brook Hill got one more score with about three minutes to go. Jack Jordan passed 13 yards to Noah Langemeir for the touchdown. Jordan hit Grayson Murray for two points, and a final score of 43-33.
The outstanding defensive players for the Bears were Nichols, Lane Epperson, and Tanner Ackerman. The Guard had strong play from Dawson, Tristan and Colton Richards. Nichols and LaRocca both had outstanding rushing games for their respective teams.
On a side note, the Homecoming went off extremely smooth. The Brownsboro Golden Girls drill team put on quite a show at halftime.
The Bears (2-3) start district at home against Mexia. Brook Hill (3-2) has their open date.
Mabank 33, Palestine 30
PALESTINE – The Mabank Panthers picked up a hard fought victory over the Palestine Wildcats Friday.
Mabank opened up the scoring with a seven-play 75 yard drive capped off by a Carson Bowden TD run from 14 yards out.
Palestine then tied the game at 7 as Shedrick Dudley scored from 1-yard out with 39 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Mabank (5-1, 1-1) regained the lead in the second as quarterback Beau Kilgore scored from 34-yards out on fourth and one. The extra point was blocked and returned by J’Mauri Jackson with 9:30 remaining for the 13-9 lead.
With 6:01 remaining in the first half, Palestine took a 16-13 lead as Jerrod Walker sneaked in from 1-yard out. The Wildcats booted the PAT good.
Mabank regained the lead with 2:35 left in the half as Cody Chapman scored on a 35-yard run for the 19-16 lead. The play was setup by an Aiden Wilkerson 30-yard reception two plays prior. For the second time in the game, the Wildcats blocked the extra point.
Palestine held a 23-19 lead at the half as Dudley scored his second TD of the night on a 6-yard run.
In the second half, Mabank had a TD run of 3-yards by Ty Reedy with 9:15 in the third. Kilgore scored on the two-point conversion for the 27-23 lead.
Caleb Goforth gave the Panthers a 33-23 lead with 9:04 remaining in the game on a 3-yard run. Mabank went for two but was unsuccessful.
Palestine cut the deficit to 33-30 with 2:52 remaining as Jerrod Walker connects with Benjamin Clerkley on a hitch route that he turned into a 68-yard TD. The extra point was good.
With one minute left in regulation, Bowden had a game-sealing interception to give the Panthers the victory.
Mabank returns to action Friday as they host the Kilgore Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. The Palestine Wildcats (2-4, 0-2) head to Chapel Hill to battle the Bulldogs Friday. Chapel Hill lost to Lindale, 36-13 Friday.
NOTE: Information for this game was provided by Juwan Lee with the Palestine Herald Press.
