CROSS ROADS – The Cross Roads Bobcats picked up their first victory in four years with a shutout victory over the Atlas Rattlers Friday at Rock Tower Stadium.
With the victory, coach Daniel Pierce’s team is now 1-4 overall, while Atlas drops to 0-4 on the season.
Cross Roads returns to action Thursday, Oct. 1 as they travel to Rice to face the Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
Malakoff-Eustace postponed
MALAKOFF – The Malakoff and Eustace District 8-3A, Division I opener has been postponed and rescheduled for Oct. 30.
The game was postponed due to COVID-19. The Oct. 30 date is the first of two flex games on the schedule for both teams.
Eustace is now scheduled to face Groesbeck at home Oct. 2, while Malakoff host the Teague Lions.
Kemp 48, Teague 34
TEAGUE – The Kemp Yellowjackets won a shootout in Teague Friday 48-34.
With the win, coach Lee Wilkins’ squad improves to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in District 8-3A, Division 1 play. Teague drops to 0-5 overall and 0-1 in district play.
Kemp returns to action Friday as they travel to Fairfield to take on the Lions. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Lindale 62, Mabank 21
LINDALE — Before the game Lindale handed out awards and crowned a homecoming queen.
Then the Eagles put on a royal performance to the tune of a 62-21 District 9-4A Division 1 win over the Mabank Panthers at Eagle Stadium.
The Eagles were hitting all cylinders en route to the victory.
Quarterback Sam Peterson had perfect touch on the ball when called for and a laser throw when needed. He tossed five TD passes – two to Jacob Seekford (15, 26 yards) and one each to Evan Alford (32), Case Brooks (46) and Jordan Jenkins (17).
Peterson connected on 14 of 18 passing attempts for 254 yards.
Jenkins, the powerful and speedy back, rushed for 164 yards on 15 carries, scoring on a lightning TD run of 42 yards and a bulling 3-yard run.
Lindale (3-2, 1-0) had two spectacular special teams play – a blocked punt by a convocation Eagles led by Corey Sanders that was recovered in the end zone by Colton Widemon for the TD and a 70-yard kickoff return by Airik Williams.
Williams had to catch his breath after the long run as he is the holder for Landon Love on PATs. Williams had a perfect hold as Love was perfect on the night with 7 of 7 on extra point attempts.
The offensive line for Lindale — Luke Sandifer, Yahir Soto, Will Hutchens, Moses Medrano and Nic Beitel – paved the way for the Eagles' 443 yards total yards.
The running Panthers (3-2, 0-1) were led by Marcus Pruitt who rushed for 154 yards on 16 carries. He a 66-yard yard TD dash.
Jordan Nguyen scored on a 1-yard run with Kirby Hargett hauling in a 33-yard TD pass from Dahltyn McKinnley. Kieran McDonald booted the PATs.
Before the game, Marleigh Thurman was crowded homecoming queen.
Dr. Wendell Hand, was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award and longtime coach Jack Johnson, who was instrumental in helping upgrade the Lindale athletic facilities and running the middle school program was honored with the Distinguished Service Award.
On Oct. 2, Lindale visits Chapel Hill and Mabank hosts Palestine.
Leverett’s Chapel 52, Trinidad 0
TRINIDAD – The Trinidad Trojans dropped to 0-5 on the year with a 52-0 loss to the Leverett’s Chapel Lions Friday at Trojan Field.
The Trojans return to action Saturday, Oct. 3 as they host the Campbell Indians for Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
