Here are the Week 5 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night.
Rusk at Brownsboro
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Brownsboro Bears Stadium.
Coaches: Brownsboro: Lance Connot. Rusk: Thomas Sitton.
Up next: Brownsboro at Brook Hill, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Brownsboro: Kyle Nichols, Aiden Hardin, C.J. Cofer, Jackson Epperson, Ryan McGrill, Gekyle Baker, Payton Stephenson, Dylan Downey, Kaleb Hernandez, Jaxyn Rogers, Lane Epperson. Rusk: Owen McCown, Caleb Ferrara, Trey Devereaux, Chris Lawson, Tarrant Sunday, Aiden McCown.
Twitter size preview: The Eagles come into the Bears Homecoming contest with a 4-0 record led by quarterback Owen McCown and wide receiver Aiden McCown. Owen has thrown for 1,183 yards with 10 TD’s and one pick this season, while Aiden has seven catches for 159 yards and two TD’s. … Brownsboro looks to bounce back from a 27-23 loss to Troup last week.
Eustace at Tioga
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bulldog Field – 855 McKnight Road, Tioga, 76271.
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Tioga: Chad Rogers.
Up next: Malakoff at Eustace, Friday, Oct. 8.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Christian Case, Jake Haney, David French, Jacob Chandler, Jordan Grant, Kasen Carter, Ish Maltos, Cannon Kilcrease. Tioga: Chase Evans, Caden Pelley, Dalton Stanley, Canyon Maness, Ryan Newman, Logan Westbrook.
Twitter size preview: The Bulldogs welcome in Eustace following a 25-22 loss to Rio Vista which evened their record at 2-2 overall. Westbrook leads Tioga in rushing with 303 yards and two TD’s in three games. … Eustace is 3-1 following a 27-24 victory over Scurry-Rosser last week. This is the final non-district contest for Eustace as they open district play in two weeks against Malakoff.
Quinlan Ford at Kemp
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Kemp Yellowjackets Stadium.
Coaches: Kemp: Justin Stephens. Quinlan Ford: Todd Wallace.
Up next: Teague at Kemp, Friday, Oct. 8.
Players to Watch: Kemp: Collin Boyle, Deacon Thompson, Nathan Pringle, Clayton Brown, Jared Minzenmayer, Braydon Gibbons, Hayden Stevenson, Zach Dunn, Dustin Tuttle, Tenileee Anthony, Chandler Smith, Laramie Greathouse, Jose Villanueva, Aaron Quezada, Blake Peyton. Quinlan Ford: Ja’Donovan Williams, Kaiden Roden, Rowdy Rowan, Marquizs Graham, Brandon Graham.
Twitter size preview: The Panthers come in undefeated at 4-0 overall following last Friday’s 58-12 victory over Roosevelt. … In four games, the Quinlan Ford offense is averaging 52.8 points while allowing 25.5 points. … Kemp looks for its first win in the non-district finale at Yellowjackets Stadium.
Lindale at Mabank
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Panther Stadium in Mabank.
Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Lindale: Chris Cochran.
Up next: Mabank at Palestine, Friday, Oct. 1
Players to Watch: Mabank: Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Raul Carrasco, Braxton McCabe, J.J. Flores, Cody Chapman, Aiden Wilkenson, Kyler Howeth, Sam Bowker, Dallas Smith. Lindale: Jacob Seekford, Sam Peterson, Colton Widemon, Will Hutchens, Cody Swaim, Evan Alford, Christian King.
Twitter size preview: A 1-3 start for the Lindale Eagles is surprising coming out of non-district play following a state finalist berth last year. … The Eagles lost 49-35 to Gilmer last week in their non-district finale. … Mabank comes into the contest at 4-0 looking to continue the hot start under coach Zach Hudson.
Malakoff at Pittsburg
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Pirate Stadium – 300 N Texas Street, Pittsburg, TX 75686.
Listen and Watch: Malakoff Tigers Sports Network Youtube page. Here is the link: https://youtu.be/hBOc_CH13Dw.
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Pittsburg: Triston Abron.
Up Next: Malakoff at Eustace, Friday, Oct. 8.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Judd Driskell, DK Rose, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Kannon Poteete, Quintin Fulton, Karter Fuller, Zack Standley, Ryder Rogers, Davion Tolliver, K’Vionne Davis, Jaiden Trevino, Fernando Contreras, Damien Jackson, Austin Massingill, Jose Morales, Corey Phillips. Pittsburg: Christian Bates, Rayden Bolton, Edward Simmons, Jaxson Ramsey, Ty Price, Bralyn Johnson, Nathan Thompson.
Twitter size preview: Following an impressive win last week for the Tigers, coach Jamie Driskell’s squad looks to head into district with some momentum Friday. The Pittsburg Pirates are currently 0-4 following a 49-12 loss to the Van Vandals last week. … Expect to see some fireworks from the Tigers as Pittsburg gives up 37 points per contest this year.
Trinidad at Leverett’s Chapel
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lion Stadium – 8956 Highway 42/135 North, Laird Hill, TX 75684.
Coaches: Trinidad: Michael Warren. Leverett’s Chapel: Andy Bates.
Up next: Longview Heat at Trinidad, Saturday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.
Players to Watch: Trinidad: Kasey Womack, Kolby Fletcher, Montez Shofner, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Cutter Clark. Leverett’s Chapel: De’marion Brown, Jonathon Perry, Michael Dennis.
Twitter size preview: The Leverett’s Chapel Lions come in at 0-1 with a 58-12 loss to Christian Heritage on Sept. 17. … The Lions have the Dave Campbell’s Preseason District Offensive MVP in running back De’Marion Brown, who was held to just 65 yards and one TD in the only game so far this season. …. Trinidad looks to pick up a victory before having homecoming next Saturday against Longview Heat.
