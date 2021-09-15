Here are the Week 4 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night.
Brownsboro at Troup
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Troup Tiger Stadium: 927 Arp Drive, Troup, TX 75789.
Coaches: Brownsboro: Lance Connot. Troup: John Eastman.
Up next: Rusk at Brownsboro, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Brownsboro: Kyle Nichols, Aiden Hardin, C.J. Cofer, Jackson Epperson, Ryan McGrill, Gekyle Baker, Payton Stephenson, Dylan Downey, Kaleb Hernandez, Jaxyn Rogers, Lane Epperson. Troup: Trevor Padia, Bracey Cover, Joel Newman, Kaden Mahoney, Jovany Zavala.
Twitter size preview: The Troup Tigers have opened the year at 3-0 overall following a 34-20 victory over Bullard Friday. In that game, quarterback Grayson Hearon went 13 of 21 for 190 yards with one TD and two interceptions. Troup’s running back Kevin Pearce had 33 carries for 232 yards and four touchdowns. … Brownsboro looks to get back in the win column following a tough loss to Sunnyvale last week.
Calvary Christian at Cross Roads
Game Time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Location: Rock Tower Stadium.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Calvary Christian: DeMarcus Morris.
Up next: Rice at Cross Roads, Thursday, Sept. 30
Players to Watch: Cross Roads: Brian Latham, Zachary Blain, Austin Harris, Braydon Hart, Joshua Perkins, Trevor Marquez. Calvary Christian: Luke Anderson, Gabe Serrano, Ben Hale, Landon Spencer, Dale Davis.
Twitter size preview: The Calvary Christian Conquerors come into Rock Tower Stadium at 0-2 following a 56-14 loss to Founders Classical Academy last week. The Conquerors have only scored 20 points in the first two games. … Cross Roads looks to bounce back from a 48-0 loss to Rio Vista last week.
Eustace at Scurry-Rosser
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Wildcat Stadium: 8321 S. State Highway 34, Scurry, TX 75158.
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Scurry-Rosser: Jeff Cleveland.
Up next: Eustace at Tioga, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Christian Case, Jake Haney, David French, Jacob Chandler, Jordan Grant, Kasen Carter, Ish Maltos, Cannon Kilcrease. Scurry-Rosser: Scurry-Rosser: Tanner Vaughn, Coleman Lacour, Emilio Gutierrez, Tyler West, De’Shawn Wren.
Twitter size preview: The Wildcats are 2-1 heading into the Week 4 contest following a 52-15 thumping of Kemp last week. … Eustace is 2-1 overall following a 38-21 victory over Palestine Westwood last week at the Boneyard.
Kemp at Blooming Grove
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lions Stadium – 212 W. Grady St. Blooming Grove, TX 76626.
Coaches: Kemp: Justin Stephens. Blooming Grove: Jeremy Grant.
Up next: Quinlan Ford at Kemp, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Kemp: Collin Boyle, Deacon Thompson, Nathan Pringle, Clayton Brown, Jared Minzenmayer, Braydon Gibbons, Hayden Stevenson, Zach Dunn, Dustin Tuttle, Tenileee Anthony, Chandler Smith, Laramie Greathouse, Jose Villanueva, Aaron Quezada, Blake Peyton. Blooming Grove: Kelton Bell, Timmy Hamilton, Jalen Coleman, Carter Grant, Kian Long, Trent Nicholson, Adam Tovar, De’marco Debrow, Noah Hutchinson, Levi Hopper Jr., Ben Baumgartner, Adam Sanchez, David Mirafuentes.
Twitter size preview: Blooming Grove had its game against West canceled last week. … The Lions come into the contest with a record of 1-1 overall following a 51-6 win over Kerens back on Sept. 2.
Canton at Mabank
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Panther Stadium in Mabank.
Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Canton: Casey Hubble.
Up next: Lindale at Mabank, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Mabank: Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Raul Carrasco, Braxton McCabe, J.J. Flores, Cody Chapman, Aiden Wilkenson, Kyler Howeth, Sam Bowker, Dallas Smith. Canton: JaBraylon Pickens, Chantson Prox, Preston Yarber, Jason Brisbois, Jaden Brown, Colton Whitehead.
Twitter size preview: Canton is 2-1 to start the non-district schedule following a 63-41 loss to Caddo Mills last week. … Mabank continues to impress people as they are 3-0 to start the year with wins over Bullard (30-17), Kemp (48-6) and Wills Point (49-0) last week. … Expect to see some fireworks in this matchup Friday.
Sunnyvale at Malakoff
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Malakoff Tiger Stadium.
Listen and Watch: Malakoff Tigers Sports Network Youtube page. Here is the link: https://youtu.be/B6d_J_GM_6Q.
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Sunnyvale: John Settle.
Up Next: Malakoff at Pittsburg.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Judd Driskell, DK Rose, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Kannon Poteete, Quintin Fulton, Karter Fuller, Zack Standley, Ryder Rogers, Davion Tolliver, K’Vionne Davis, Jaiden Trevino, Fernando Contreras, Damien Jackson, Austin Massingill, Jose Morales, Corey Phillips. Sunnyvale: Sunnyvale: Rigdon Yates, Landry Laird, Brent Winfree, Diyan Pun, Christian Key, Joey Bruszer, Landon Wright.
Twitter size preview: The Malakoff Tigers look to get win No. 1 on the season against a tough Sunnyvale team Friday at Tiger Stadium. … Sunnyvale is currently 1-2 after a 49-14 victory over Brownsboro, in which Rigdon Yates was 14 of 19 for 309 yards with four TD’s and one INT. … In last week’s loss to Parish Episcopal, Malakoff’s Duce Hart had 22 carries for 114 yards, while Judd Driskell was 7 of 16 for 105 yards and one TD.
Bynum at Trinidad
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Trojan Field in Trinidad
Coaches: Trinidad: Michael Warren. Bynum: Casey Morgan.
Up next: Trinidad at Leverett’s Chapel, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Trinidad: Kasey Womack, Kolby Fletcher, Montez Shofner, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Cutter Clark. Bynum: Nathan Castro, Skyler Brisco, Darrell Tovar, Blane Mynarcik, Jayden Castro, Eli Abrego.
Twitter size preview: The Bulldogs are 3-0 to start the 2021 season following a 62-44 win over Morgan last week. … The Trojans are currently 0-3 and have been shutout offensively in all three games. They have allowed 39, 46 and 50 points defensively this year.
