Here are the Week 4 finals for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night.
Troup 27, Brownsboro 23
By Chris Frederick
Correspondent
TROUP – Friday night in Troup America, with beautiful weather, and some great music provided by the award winning Blue Pride Brownsboro Band. After a hard fought four quarters, the Tigers won 27-23.
Bears head coach Lance Connot said,”We got down 27-10, but never gave up, and had a chance to win at the end.”
The first half scoring started at the 7:02 mark of the opening quarter. Kevin Pierce ran in the touchdown from the five yard line for the Tigers. The extra point kick was blocked. The 6-0 scoring drive was highlighted by a long pass completion from Grayson Hearon to Tanner Keys.
Not to be outdone, the Bears came right back and Kyle Nichols blasted in from the seven yard line. Jorge Vicente kicked the extra point. So at the 3:51 mark of the first the Bears led 7-6. Just like the Tigers, the Bears were helped by a 40 yard pass from Jaxyn Rogers to Aiden Green.
At 2:24 Pierce added a six yard scoring run. Lane Epperson intercepted the extra point try and the Tigers lead was only 12-7. The Bears drove the rest of the quarter to the Troup 20 yard line. Vicente came in and kicked a 37 yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter. This put the Tigers up only 12-10.
At 8:59 to go in the half, Pierce scored his third touchdown, a one yard plunge. A little trickery was good for the two point conversion. Bracey Cover, the holder, jumped up and hit Logan Womack for two points and a 20-10 lead.
The rest of the quarter both defenses forced punts until the last two minutes. Brownsboro drove the length of the field, only to fumble inside the Tigers 20 yard line with :41 seconds left in the half.
The second half started off with a six and one half minute drive by the Tigers. Pierce dove in for a one yard touchdown run. Dustin Austin made the pat, and Troup led 27-10.
The Bears drove the rest of the quarter and reduced the difference in score to 27-17. Nichols scored his second touchdown on a four yard run. Vicente made the pat and you could see the momentum change.
Brownsboro stuffed Troup on two carries and forced a pass, which Tanner Ackerman intercepted on a tremendous snag. The Bears proceeded to blast right through the Tigers defense. Rogers finished off the drive with a five yard touchdown run. The extra point was missed, and could prove to be very important. With 9:49 to go in the fourth quarter, Troup’s lead was now 27-23.
At the 5:29 mark Brownsboro made a great defensive stop and had 83 yards to try and take the lead. A couple of miscues, and the Bears were forced to punt. The Tigers proceeded to try to run out the clock, but the Bears made one last defensive stop at 1:53. Brownsboro made three first downs, taking it to the Troup 35 yard line with: 11 seconds remaining. After two failed Hail Mary’s the final gun sounded with the score showing Troup 27 and Brownsboro 23. Both teams left it out on the field.
Defensively the Bears had outstanding performances by Epperson and Aidan Hardin. The Tigers were led by Kaden Mahoney and Trae Davis.
The Bears (1-3) host Rusk next week for homecoming. The Tigers (4-0) go to West Rusk.
Malakoff 41, Sunnyvale 7
By Blaine Clamon
Correspondent
MALAKOFF – The Malakoff Tigers resumed action for week four at home on Friday, hosting the Sunnyvale Raiders.
The Tigers played their most complete game of the season so far with a well-balanced performance by both the offense and defense as they routed the Raiders by the score of 41-7, picking up their first win of 2021.
On the first play from scrimmage, Rigdon Yates fumbled on a run and the Tiger defense recovered it. On the ensuing possession, Malakoff reached Sunnyvale’s 13, but the Raider defense stood tall and forced the Tigers to a field goal attempt, which missed.
Sunnyvale would punt the ball to inside the Tigers’ own 1-yard line, but Malakoff responded on the drive with a 67-yard catch by Westin Cartlidge and Duce Hart punched it in with a one-yard score, his sixth touchdown of the year, and they led 7-0 with 2:23 in the first quarter.
The Tiger defense then got their second turnover with an interception by Karter Fuller. With the ball at Sunnyvale’s 12 to open the second quarter, Malakoff settled for another field goal, but Juan Gonzales’ second attempt missed wide right.
With under ten minutes until halftime, Cartlidge struck again for a big catch, this time for 37 yards to the Raider 1, and Hart got his second TD of the night and seventh on the season to extend the lead to 14-0 with 5:13.
With under three minutes, Austin Masingill led the way with a 35-yard pass completion from Judson Driskell and then a 22-yard touchdown catch for the 21-0 lead going into halftime.
Out of the break, Malakoff’s first drive was capped off by Driskell running for 33 yards and punching it in for a one-yard rushing touchdown as the lead was now 27-0 after a missed extra point.
With six minutes in the third, Fuller picked up his second interception for the third Tiger defensive turnover.
With 2:30 in the third quarter, Hart ran for 36 yards to Sunnyvale’s 10 and Fuller caught a touchdown pass for ten yards as the lead was 34-0.
Towards the end of the third, K’vionne Davis picked up a fumble recovery for the fourth defensive turnover of the evening. The defense finished with five turnovers, including three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
The Tigers never looked back as they cruised to the 41-7 rout of Sunnyvale.
This Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Tigers (1-3) hit the road to Pittsburg to face the Pirates in their final tuneup before district play.
Cross Roads 53, Calvary Christian 24
CROSS ROADS – The Cross Roads Bobcats came out on fire Friday against Calvary Christian with a big win at Rock Tower Stadium.
Cross Roads (2-2 overall) returns to action Thursday, Sept. 30 against Rice. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
Eustace 27, Scurry-Rosser 24
SCURRY – The Eustace Bulldogs held on in a nail-biter against the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats Friday on the road.
Coach Monty Leaf’s Eustace squad (3-1 overall) returns to action Friday as they travel to Tioga. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Blooming Grove 47, Kemp 6
BLOOMING GROVE – The Kemp High School Yellowjackets traveled to Blooming Grove to take on the Lions. The final score was 47-6.
The Offensive Player of the game was quarterback Deacon Thompson with 134 rushing yards for a 12 yard average. He also had 31 passing yards and a blocked PAT. Blake Peyton rushed for 31 yards.
On defense, Thompson had four solo and one tackle for loss. Eric Suarez had two solo tackles and five assists.
On special teams, Brayden Gibbons had four kickoff returns for a combined total of 50 yards. Hayden Stevenson punted three times for 124 yards.
The Yellowjackets (0-3) take on the Quinlan Ford Panthers at home on Friday.
Mabank 35, Canton 21
MABANK – The Mabank Panthers wrapped up the non-district schedule unblemished with a 35-21 victory over the Canton Eagles Friday at home.
Mabank (4-0) is set to return to action Friday as they open District 9-4A, Division I play at home against the Lindale Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Bynum 52, Trinidad 6
TRINIDAD – The Trinidad Trojans scored their first points of the season but lost to the Bynum Bulldogs Friday at Trojan Field.
Trinidad (0-4 overall) is set to return to action Friday as they travel to Leverett’s Chapel. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.