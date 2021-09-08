Here are the Week 3 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Thursday and Friday night.
THURSDAY
Oakwood at Trinidad
Game Time: Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Trojan Field in Trinidad
Coaches: Trinidad: Michael Warren. Oakwood: Paul Johnston.
Up next: Bynum at Trinidad, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Trinidad: Kasey Womack, Kolby Fletcher, Montez Shofner, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Cutter Clark. Oakwood: Zach Nickerson, Isaiah Jacobs.
Twitter size preview: Fans will need to pay attention to Oakwood’s Zach Nickerson, as he is the Preseason Offensive MVP for Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. … The Panthers are currently 1-0 following a 44-24 victory over Union Hill in the season opener. … Trinidad will look for its first win and is a 45-point underdog by sixmanfootball.com.
FRIDAY
Brownsboro at Sunnyvale
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Raider Stadium, 222 North Collins Road, Sunnyvale, TX.
Coaches: Brownsboro: Lance Connot. Sunnyvale: John Settle.
Up next: Brownsboro at Troup, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Brownsboro: Kyle Nichols, Aiden Hardin, C.J. Cofer, Jackson Epperson, Ryan McGrill, Gekyle Baker, Payton Stephenson, Dylan Downey, Kaleb Hernandez, Jaxyn Rogers, Lane Epperson. Sunnyvale: Rigdon Yates, Landry Laird, Brent Winfree, Diyan Pun, Christian Key, Joey Bruszer, Landon Wright.
Twitter size preview: After last week’s hard fought victory, the Bears look to keep the wins coming facing a Sunnyvale team that just lost 34-24 to Woodrow Wilson last week. … The 0-2 Raiders had 330 yards of total offense in the game led by Rigdon Yates with 230 yards passing and one touchdown.
Cross Roads at Rio Vista
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Eagle Field, 200 Capps Street, Rio Vista, TX.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Rio Vista: Kasey Black.
Up next: Calvary Christian at Cross Roads, Friday, 7:00 p.m.
Players to Watch: Cross Roads: Brian Latham, Zachary Blain, Austin Harris, Braydon Hart, Joshua Perkins, Trevor Marquez. Rio Vista: Taylor Pritchett, Daniel Miser, Wyatt Johnson, Kaden Morgan, Zane Blythe, Andy Cumins.
Twitter size preview: The Bobcats look for a second straight win after last week’s 46-13 victory over Texas Wind. … The Eagles come in at 0-2 following a 46-12 loss to Granger last week.
Westwood at Eustace
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Boneyard
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Westwood: Richard Bishop.
Up next: Eustace at Scurry-Rosser, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Christian Case, Jake Haney, David French, Jacob Chandler, Jordan Grant, Kasen Carter, Ish Maltos, Cannon Kilcrease. Westwood: Matthew Gomez, Lamarrion Goodwyn, Kylance Parish, Kamran Savage, Tremelle Rhoades.
Twitter size preview: After last week’s 27-25 loss to the Lone Oak Buffaloes, coach Monty Leaf’s squad is ready to get back to work and back in the win column. They will face a Westwood team that is 1-1 and just lost to Buffalo 19-9 last week. … Expect to see a lot of touches from Kylance Parish for the Panthers this week.
Scurry-Rosser at Kemp
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Kemp Yellowjackets Stadium.
Coaches: Kemp: Justin Stephens. Scurry-Rosser: Jeff Cleveland.
Up next: Kemp at Blooming Grove, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Kemp: Collin Boyle, Deacon Thompson, Nathan Pringle, Clayton Brown, Jared Minzenmayer, Braydon Gibbons, Hayden Stevenson, Zach Dunn, Dustin Tuttle, Tenileee Anthony, Chandler Smith, Laramie Greathouse, Jose Villanueva, Aaron Quezada, Blake Peyton. Scurry-Rosser: Tanner Vaughn, Coleman Lacour, Emilio Gutierrez, Tyler West, De’Shawn Wren.
Twitter size preview: The Wildcats come in at 1-1 following a 42-13 win over Quitman last week. … The Wildcats have 11 underclassmen in their top 16 players led by returning QB Vaughn, who threw for nearly 1,500 yards and 17 TD’s last year. … Kemp will look to bounce back following a 48-6 loss in its opener to Mabank last week.
Wills Point at Mabank
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Panther Stadium in Mabank.
Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Wills Point: Tommy Poynter.
Up next: Canton at Mabank, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Mabank: Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Raul Carrasco, Braxton McCabe, J.J. Flores, Cody Chapman, Aiden Wilkenson, Kyler Howeth, Sam Bowker, Dallas Smith. Wills Point: Hayden Taylor, Kris Mayes, Montgomery Vandermeer, Kevin Witherspoon, Jace Daniel, Holden Fletcher.
Twitter size preview: The Tigers come in at 0-2 following a 42-11 loss to Mineola last week, while the Panthers are sitting at 2-0 to start the 2021 season. … Fans could see a lot of Wills Point running back Kevin Witherspoon in Friday’s contest.
Parish Episcopal at Malakoff
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Malakoff Tiger Stadium.
Listen and Watch: Malakoff Tigers Sports Network Youtube page. Here is the link: https://youtu.be/Jytu10HosXs.
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Parish Episcopal: Daniel Novakov.
Up Next: Sunnyvale at Malakoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Judd Driskell, DK Rose, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Kannon Poteete, Quintin Fulton, Karter Fuller, Zack Standley, Ryder Rogers, Davion Tolliver, K’Vionne Davis, Jaiden Trevino, Fernando Contreras, Damien Jackson, Austin Massingill, Jose Morales, Corey Phillips. Parish Episcopal: Daniel Demery, Blake Youngblood, Keegon Addison, Andrew Paul, Nathaniel Hill, Cooper Mailand.
Twitter size preview: Parish Episcopal comes in at 1-1 following a TAPPS D1 state championship last year. … The Panthers lost to LBJ Austin 44-42 last week for it’s first loss of the year. … It could be a treat if you like running backs as Malakoff’s Duce Hart and Parish Episcopal’s Andrew Paul will see who has the better game Friday.
