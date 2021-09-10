Here are the Week 3 finals for the Henderson County area schools for Thursday and Friday night.
THURSDAY
Oakwood 50, Trinidad 0
TRINIDAD – The Trinidad Trojans had a tough night in a 50-0 loss against the Oakwood Panthers Thursday at Trojan Field.
Trinidad (0-3) is scheduled to return to action Friday at Trojan Field against Bynum. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Athens 43, Fairfield 14
ATHENS – The Athens Hornets continue to showcase a high powered offense as they took care of Fairfield 43-14 Friday for Homecoming.
At halftime, Zayra Nunez was named the homecoming queen, while Miranda Garcia was named Junior Princess, Sophomore Duchess is Karen Morales and Kaddy Garcia is the Freshman Duchess.
Athens opened up the first half with a 29-0 lead as Ty Arroyo opened up the scoring with a 29 yard TD run with 7:07 remaining in the opening quarter. Zsaid Inestroza booted the PAT good.
The second TD came with 2:52 remaining as Jaden Crane hauled in a 16 yard pass from Arroyo for the 13-0 lead. The PAT was missed following a bobbled snap.
Athens then held a 15-0 lead on a safety as the Fairfield punter was unable to get the punt past the end zone with 1:06 remaining.
The final score of the first quarter came with 47 seconds remaining as Jamauri Manning went 61 yards to the end zone on a reception from Arroyo for the 22-0 lead. Inestroza booted the PAT good.
The lone touchdown of the second quarter came with 6:27 remaining as Crane scored on a 19 yard reception from Arroyo for the 29-0 lead. Inestroza booted his third PAT good.
Athens added two more scores in the second half on a 36 yard run by Arroyo with 5:09 remaining in the third quarter for the 36-0 lead.
Following a Fairfield fumble recovery in the Athens end zone for the 36-6 deficit, Desmond Garrett scored on a 6 yard TD from Arroyo for the 43-6 lead.
Wills Point then added the final score with 12 second left on a short run and a two point conversion for the 43-14 finale.
Athens (3-0) is scheduled to return to action Friday on the road at Wills Point. The final non-district contest is set for 7:30 p.m.
Sunnyvale 49, Athens 14
By Chris Frederick
Correspondent
SUNNYVALE – In a sea of Blue and Gold, the Bears of Brownsboro battled the Raiders of Sunnyvale. The final outcome of 49-14, came out in favor of the Raiders.
Bears coach Lance Connot exclaimed, “Sometimes you have to take baby steps to turn around a program. I feel like each day our guys are improving. Sunnyvale has been to the playoffs a bunch, and will help us get to where we want to be.”
The first quarter was some strong defensive playing by both teams. Aidan Hardin made multiple tackles for the Bears. Payton Stephenson also thwarted a Raider drive with an interception on the Brownsboro goal line. The Raiders finally scored with 10 seconds to go in the quarter. Rigdon Yates threw a six yard touchdown pass to Joey Bruszer. Jake Pecina kicked the extra point.
Just as fast as the Bears took the kickoff they fumbled back to Sunnyvale. Matt Leavitt ran in the touchdown from 11 yards out with 11:38 to go in the half. Pecina made the PAT for a 14-0 Sunnyvale lead.
The Bears were not going away though. Hardin sacked the quarterback, causing a fumble. Ja’Tavian Session recovered to give the Bears first down in Raider territory. With 8:41 on the clock, Jaxyn Rogers connected with Gekyle Baker for 43 yards and a Bear touchdown. Jorge Vicente kicked the extra point, and the Raiders lead was cut to 14-7.
How bout some more fireworks. On the first play following the kickoff, Yates hit Bruszer for 80 yards and another touchdown. Pecina made the extra point and Sunnyvale led 21-7, with 8:25 to go in the half.
At the 4:52 mark the Yates to Bruszer combo struck again on a 20 yard touchdown pass. Pecina’s kick ran the score to 28-7. Bruszer caught his fourth touchdown pass just seconds before halftime. The six yard pass from Yates, and Pecina’s kick made the halftime score 35-7.
The second half was played a little closer to the vest. At the 5:29 mark Zac Bartis powered in from the one. Pecina kicked the extra point and Sunnyvale led 42-7. Bartis scored again at the :54 mark in the third quarter. Pecina kicked the extra point and the Raiders led 49-7.
With 0:30 to go in the game Rogers scored on a 10 yard run. Vicente kicked the extra point and the final score was 49-14. This ended the scoring but both teams kept up the intensity level.
Outstanding players, were Bruszer for sure and Yates, Leavitt, and Evan Johnson for the Raiders. For the Bears Hardin, Baker, and Alston Williams made their presence known.
Next week the Bears (1-2) travel to Troup and Sunnyvale (1-2) will travel to Malakoff.
Paris Episcopal 35, Malakoff 9
MALAKOFF – The Malakoff Tigers dropped to 0-3 overall with a 35-9 loss to Parish Episcopal Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Malakoff is scheduled to return to action Friday as they host the Sunnyvale Raiders. Kickoff for the non-district contest is set for 7:30 p.m.
For more on the Parish Episcopal and Malakoff contest, check out the Tuesday printed edition of the Athens Daily Review.
Rio Vista 48, Cross Roads 0
RIO VISTA – The Cross Roads Bobcats were handed a shutout loss on the road at Rio Vista Friday.
Cross Roads (1-2) is scheduled to return to action Friday at Rock Tower Stadium against Calvary Christian. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Eustace 38, Westwood 21
EUSTACE – The Eustace Bulldogs picked up their second win of the 2021 season with a nice win over the Westwood Panthers Friday at the Boneyard.
The Bulldogs (2-1) travel to Scurry-Rosser Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Scurry-Rosser 52, Kemp 15
KEMP – Following an opening week cancelation, the Kemp Yellowjackets suffered a second straight loss to open the Justin Stephens era at Kemp.
The Yellowjackets lost to Scurry-Rosser 52-15 at Yellowjackets Stadium.
Kemp (0-2) is scheduled to return to action Friday at Blooming Grove. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Mabank 49, Wills Point 0
MABANK – The Mabank Panthers continue to have a hot start to the season with a 49-0 victory over the Wills Point Tigers Friday.
The Panthers (3-0) are scheduled to return to action Friday at Panther Stadium against the Canton Eagles. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Wills Point is set to host Athens at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
