Here are the Week 2 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night.
Fairfield at Brownsboro
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bears Stadium in Brownsboro
Coaches: Brownsboro: Lance Connott. Fairfield: John Bachtel.
Up next: Brownsboro at Waxahachie Life, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Brownsboro: Kyle Nichols, Aiden Hardin, C.J. Cofer, Jackson Epperson, Ryan McGrill, Gekyle Baker, Payton Stephenson, Dylan Downey, Kaleb Hernandez, Jaxyn Rogers, Lane Epperson. Fairfield: Kaden Crawford, Hayden Braswell, Logan Walker, Carson Gallegos, Jaylyn Daniels, Daryan Harris
Twitter size preview: The Brownsboro Bears looks to bounce back from a 41-7 loss to the Athens Hornets in Week 1. … Fairfield lost 33-12 to Rusk in it’s opener so both teams will be looking for that first win in 2021. … For Brownsboro, expect to see big things from quarterbacks Jaxyn Rogers and Lane Epperson and receivers Landon Hayter and GeKyle Baker.
Texas Wind at Cross Roads
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Rock Tower Stadium.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce.
Up next: Cross Roads at Rio Vista, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Cross Roads: Brian Latham, Zachary Blain, Austin Harris, Braydon Hart, Joshua Perkins, Trevor Marquez.
Twitter size preview: Texas Wind comes to Rock Tower Stadium following a 41-6 loss to Hico in the opener last week. … The Bobcats look to bounce back from a 50-6 defeat to Dasche in the opener at home one week ago.
Eustace at Lone Oak
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Buffalo Stadium in Lone Oak, 8160 US 69, Lone Oak, TX 75453.
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Lone Oak: Logan Turner
Up next: Westwood at Eustace, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Christian Case, Jake Haney, David French, Jacob Chandler, Jordan Grant, Kasen Carter, Ish Maltos, Cannon Kilcrease. Lone Oak: Zak Eisenburg, Kameron Robinson, Adrian Gudgel, Aaron Porter, Luke Ohannessian
Twitter size preview: The Buffaloes look to bounce back from last week’s 28-21 loss to Winona in which they finished with 243 yards of total offense. … Eustace looks to improve to 2-0 overall following a 36-26 victory over Blooming Grove.
Kemp at Mabank
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Panther Stadium.
Coaches: Kemp: Justin Stephens. Mabank: Zach Hudson.
Up next: Scurry Rosser at Kemp; Wills Point at Mabank. Both games Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Kemp: Collin Boyle, Deacon Thompson, Nathan Pringle, Clayton Brown, Jared Minzenmayer, Braydon Gibbons, Hayden Stevenson, Zach Dunn, Dustin Tuttle, Tenileee Anthony, Chandler Smith, Laramie Greathouse, Jose Villanueva, Aaron Quezada, Blake Peyton. Mabank: Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Raul Carrasco, Braxton McCabe, J.J. Flores, Cody Chapman, Aiden Wilkenson, Kyler Howeth, Sam Bowker, Dallas Smith.
Twitter size preview: The Cedar Creek Lake Rivalry is a game that always turns out to be a fight between the Mabank Panthers and Kemp Yellowjackets. … This will be the season opener for the Yellowjackets, following the cancellation by Palmer last week. … Mabank looks to go 2-0 following last week’s 30-17 win over Bullard.
Malakoff at Van
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Van Memorial Stadium.
Listen and Watch: Malakoff Tigers Sports Network Youtube page. https://youtu.be/1ZZrk_Bld5g
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Van: Jarred Moffatt.
Up Next: Parish Episcopal at Malakoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Judd Driskell, DK Rose, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Kannon Poteete, Quintin Fulton, Karter Fuller, Zack Standley, Ryder Rogers, Davion Tolliver, K’Vionne Davis, Jaiden Trevino, Fernando Contreras, Damien Jackson, Austin Massingill, Jose Morales, Corey Phillips. Van: Jackson Rainey, Luka Kozhev, Will Braswell, Garrett Florey, Beau Barron, Brayden Bradshaw, Braydon Hullum, Reed Parish.
Twitter size preview: The Vandals had a strong performance over Palestine in a 45-16 thumping last week in the opener, while Malakoff lost a hard fought contest to Grandview 24-21. … Expect to see another strong performance from Malakoff standout Duce Hart at running back.
Penelope at Trinidad
Game Time: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Trojan Field.
Coaches: Trinidad: Michael Warren. Penelope: Randall Bellew.
Up next: Oakwood at Trinidad, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Trinidad: Kasey Womack, Kolby Fletcher, Montez Shofner, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Cutter Clark. Penelope: Kennon Redden, Jose Herrera, Luis Perez, Zach Svacina, Kolten Redden, Patrick Kucera, Broede Smith.
Twitter size preview: The Trojans will look to bounce back from a 39-0 loss last week in the season opener. … The game was originally set for Friday, but was moved to Thursday due to finding officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.