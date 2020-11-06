Here are the regular season finale recaps for the Henderson County area schools for Thursday and Friday night.
Note: The Kemp Yellowjackets are playing the Krum Bobcats Saturday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.
Mabank 24, Athens 17
By Joe Elerson
MABANK – The Athens Hornets wrapped up the 2020 season with a 24-17 loss to the Mabank Panthers Friday at Panther Stadium.
The Panthers picked up the Senior Night victory on a 1-yard touchdown run by Davontae Lowe with five seconds remaining. Kieran McDonald booted the PAT good.
The touchdown came following an Athens turnover deep in Mabank territory, which was recovered by Dylan Case with 3:17 remaining in regulation.
The Hornets dominated the first half taking a 17-0 lead into the locker room. Athens opened the scoring with a 27-yard field goal by Cesar Martinez with 7:36 remaining in the opening quarter for the 3-0 lead.
Senior JeCorey Roberts gave Athens a 10-0 lead with a 10-yard TD run with 8:20 remaining in the opening half.
Daniel Stanley then added to the Hornets lead with an 18-yard reception from Ty Arroyo in the back of the end zone with 3:03 remaining in the half.
Mabank had a chance to score with 1:34 remaining but Athens senior Cedric Lowe intercepted the pass on the two-yard line to end the Panthers drive.
In the second half, Mabank had a 71-yard TD run by Marcus Pruitt with 10:45 remaining in the third to cut the deficit to 17-7.
Following an interception by Dylan Marshall and Mabank’s Jordan Nguyen on back-to-back plays, Davontae Lowe cut the deficit to 17-14 with an 8-yard run with 2:37 remaining in the third.
McDonald then tied the game at 17 with 4:03 remaining in regulation with a 36-yard field goal.
Athens wrapped up the 2020 football season with a record of 4-6 overall and 0-6 in District 9-4A, Division I play.
The Panthers finished at 4-6 overall and 1-5 in District 9-4A, Division I play.
Both teams have been eliminated from postseason play.
Van 42, Brownsboro 7
By Chris Frederick
Correspondent
BROWNSBORO – The rivalry across the Kickapoo was in full swing Friday night. And yes East Texans, the train whistle was blowing at Brownsboro for Friday Night Lights. The final game of the season for the Bears was a prelude for the Vandals post season.
The final score of 35-7 was not indicative of this intense fought contest. In a season of canceled games and the turnover bug, the Bears played hard till the end.
The first half was a penalty and turnover filled half. The Vandal quarterback, Jackson Rainey threw three touchdown passes. Javonta Thomas caught the first two from four yards, and 11 yards out.
Austin Gregory hauled in the last touchdown pass from 37 yards out. Elijah Hartman kicked all three extra points to give Van a 21-0 lead.
The Bears got on the scoreboard just before halftime. Lane Epperson plunged two yards and Jorge Vicente kicked the extra point. The halftime score was 21-7 in favor of the Vandals.
The second half was again frustrating for the Bears. Penalties helped the Vandals score three more touchdowns. Rainey had a hand in all three.
Rainey ran in a five yard touchdown, and tossed two more. He again hit Thomas for six yards and Luca Kozhev for 12 yards. Hartman converted all three second half kicks. This made the final score 35-7.
Defensive stalwarts for the Vandals were Jose Vela and Adrian Cortes. The Bears also had three men that seemed to be in on a majority of the tackles. Mickey Ray, Alston Williams, and Lane Epperson gave it their all.
Brownsboro’s (1-7; 0-4) season is over. Van’s (6-4; 3-1)season continues in Bi-District at a place and opponent to be determined.
Malakoff 62, Eustace 0
By Blaine Clamon
Correspondent
MALAKOFF – The Malakoff Tigers, sitting atop their district, were at home on Thursday evening for their regular season finale and homecoming/senior night, taking on their district rival Eustace Bulldogs. Malakoff received a forfeited win after Kemp canceled the rest of their regular season due to COVID-19.
The Tigers are undefeated district champs, as they took care of business at home against the Bulldogs in a 62-0 shutout victory.
On Eustace’s opening drive, they reached Malakoff’s 28 yard line after face mask and pass interference calls against the Tigers, however, they faced 4th and 17 after Darion Peace sacked Paxton Schwartz and they turned it over on downs following an incomplete pass.
Duce Hart led the way on the Tigers’ first drive and capped it off with an eight-yard touchdown catch for the 7-0 lead with 5:51 in the first quarter.
After a 26-yard run by Hart, Jaylon Hart’s 14-yard TD catch made it 14-0.
Cade Adair’s big run set the Bulldogs at the Tiger 18, but following an offensive holding call, Zack Studley intercepted Schwartz in the end zone for a touchback.
Nathan Jones had a big touchdown catch to close the first quarter with a 21-0 lead.
To start the second quarter, Lance Robertson blocked a punt and Jay Moseley ran the ball in for the 28-0 lead.
Moseley had a 30-yard TD catch, his second of the night, and it was 35-0 with 8:10 until halftime.
Malakoff added two more first half scores, including Duce Hart’s second touchdown of the night, to lead 48-0 at the break.
The Tigers went on to pitch their fourth straight shutout in the 62-0 home win, ending the regular season with a five-game winning streak. They did not allow an opposing touchdown in district play.
The Tigers march on to their 12th straight postseason under Jamie Driskell at 7-2 and a perfect 5-0 district mark as they await their opponent and location to be announced for the bi-district round.
Cross Roads 38, Palmer JV 24
CROSS ROADS – The Cross Roads Bobcats wrapped up the 2020 season Thursday with a 28-24 victory over the Palmer junior varsity at Rock Tower Stadium.
With the victory, coach Daniel Pierce’s team ends the year at 5-5 overall. They did not qualify for the playoff since they went to the outlaw schedule this year.
The 5-5 finish was the most wins for the Bobcats since the 2003 season when they went 6-5 and made the playoffs.
Fannindel 71, Trinidad 26
TRINIDAD – The No. 9-ranked Fannindel Falcons won the District 10-1A, Division II title with a 71-26 victory over the Trinidad Trojans Friday.
With the win, Fannindel is 9-0 overall and finished 3-0 in district play following a 45-0 victory over Gold-Burg last week.
Coach Aaron Colvin’s Trojans head to the playoffs as the No. 2 seed with a 4-6 overall and finished 2-1 in district play following a 72-22 victory over Forestburg last week.
