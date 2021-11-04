Here are the Week 11 contests for the Henderson County area schools. These games are the regular season finales for all teams.
THURSDAY
Cross Roads at Palmer JV
Game Time: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Bulldog Stadium – 422 W. Jefferson Street, Palmer, TX 75152.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Palmer: Don Waddle.
Players to Watch: Cross Roads: Brian Latham, Zachary Blain, Austin Harris, Braydon Hart, Joshua Perkins, Trevor Marquez.
Twitter size preview: The Cross Roads Bobcats crushed the Blooming Grove junior varsity Lions last week in a 44-0 shutout at Rock Tower Stadium. Cross Roads (5-4) will look to finish the season above .500 for the second straight year as they travel to Palmer Thursday in the season finale.
Brownsboro at Van
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Van Memorial Stadium – 1085 N. Maple, Van, TX 75790.
Coaches: Brownsboro: Lance Connott. Van: Jarred Moffatt.
Players to Watch: Brownsboro: Brownsboro: Kyle Nichols, Aiden Hardin, C.J. Cofer, Jackson Epperson, Ryan McGrill, Gekyle Baker, Payton Stephenson, Dylan Downey, Kaleb Hernandez, Jaxyn Rogers, Lane Epperson. Van: Jackson Rainey, Luka Kozhev, Will Braswell, Garrett Florey, Beau Barron, Brayden Bradshaw, Braydon Hullum, Reed Parish, Jose Suarez, Mason Moffatt, K.D. Erskine, Omar Hernandez, Kaison Stanford, Ryan Johnson, Reed Johnson.
Twitter size preview: The District 7-4A, Division II title is on the line Friday at Van Memorial Stadium as Brownsboro looks for even more momentum heading into the playoffs next week. This is the Bears first playoff appearance since the 2018 season when they finished with a record of 3-8 overall. … The Vandals come in undefeated at 9-0 overall and 3-0 in district play following a 55-54 victory over Canton. Watch out for Van's Jackson Rainey, who had a field day in last week's victory.
Teague at Eustace
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Boneyard in Eustace.
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Teague: Donnie Osborne.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Christian Case, Jake Haney, David French, Jacob Chandler, Jordan Grant, Kasen Carter, Ish Maltos, Cannon Kilcrease. Teague: Teague: Luke Stacks, Sabastian Carter, Jarrett Bodine, Juan Bernal, Hayden Lummus, Henry Cardona, Casen Gore, Jehmel Rice.
Twitter size preview: Eustace is now 5-4 overall and 1-3 in District 8-3A, Division I heading into the finale this week. Eustace currently sits in fifth place in the district as Fairfield and Teague are tied at third with 2-2 district marks. The Lions had a 40-0 loss to Groesbeck last week and look to bounce back in the finale this week at the Boneyard. Eustace has a chance to get into the playoffs as the fourth seed. They would have to beat Teague by 17, which would create a three-team tie for the last two spots. If that happens, Eustace, Teague and Fairfield would flip a coin for the spots.
Fairfield at Malakoff
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Malakoff Tigers Stadium
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Fairfield: John Bachtel.
Players to Watch: Malakoff: Judd Driskell, DK Rose, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Kannon Poteete, Quintin Fulton, Karter Fuller, Zack Standley, Ryder Rogers, Davion Tolliver, K’Vionne Davis, Jaiden Trevino, Fernando Contreras, Damien Jackson, Austin Massingill, Jose Morales, Corey Phillips. Fairfield: Kaden Crawford, Hayden Braswell, Logan Walker, Carson Gallegos, Jaylyn Daniels, Daryan Harris, Eli Martin, Braiden Barrett, Rowdy Hand, Julio Roque, JaCorey Daniels, Johnny Garcia, Samuel Marsters, Camron Daniels.
Twitter size preview: The Malakoff Tigers are on a roll right now following last week's 73-0 thumping of Kemp as they are now 6-3 overall and 4-0 in district play. A win against Fairfield all but guarantees a district title for coach Jamie Driskell's team. … Fairfield looks to pull off the upset as they are 4-5 overall and 2-2 in district play. Fairfield and Teague are tied at third with 2-2 district marks so anything can happen for the final playoff spot in District 8-3A, DI. This is the 28th meeting in the series, with Fairfield holding a 17-10 lead.
Kemp at Groesbeck
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Groesbeck Stadium – 1202 N. Ellis Street, Groesbeck, TX 76642.
Coaches: Kemp: Justin Stephens. Groesbeck: Jerry Bomar.
Players to Watch: Kemp: Collin Boyle, Deacon Thompson, Nathan Pringle, Clayton Brown, Jared Minzenmayer, Braydon Gibbons, Hayden Stevenson, Zach Dunn, Dustin Tuttle, Tenileee Anthony, Chandler Smith, Laramie Greathouse, Jose Villanueva, Aaron Quezada, Blake Peyton. Groesbeck: Groesbeck: Tyson Pringle, Allen Lewis, Brendon Morrow, Kenny Bennett, Chris Cox, Kallen Rogers, Anthony Lewis.
Twitter size preview: Kemp comes in winless at 0-8 overall and 0-4 in district play looking for their first win under new coach Justin Stephens in the finale. … The Yellowjackets look to pull off the upset against a Goats team that is 7-2 overall and 3-1 in District 8-3A, DI with their only loss coming to the Malakoff Tigers. … The Goats currently hold the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs next week.
Trinidad at Fannindel
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Bishop Field – 661 Mill Street, Ladonia, TX 75449.
Coaches: Trinidad: Michael Warren. Fannindel: Gabe Lane.
Players to Watch: Trinidad: Kasey Womack, Kolby Fletcher, Montez Shofner, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Cutter Clark. Fannindel: Contreal Judkins, Jaquadrian Scott, Jabari Dowdy, Kemonte Cuba, Tahj McGee, Kazion Dugan, Ivan Lopez, Edgar Lopez, Cason Crump, Alex Fisk, Richard Juarez.f
Twitter size preview: A player to watch for the Falcons is Judkins, who is one of the Fannindel’s wide receivers. He was selected as the preseason District Offensive MVP by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. … The Trojans look to pick up their first victory of the year over the Falcons under first-year coach Michael Warren after their highest scoring offensive output last week in a 39-25 loss to the Forestburg Longhorns. … Fannindel comes in with a record of 5-2 overall and 1-1 in District 10-A, DII play following last week's 51-6 loss to Gold-Burg.
