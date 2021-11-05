Here are the Week 11 finals for the Henderson County area schools. These games are the regular season finales for all teams.
THURSDAY
Cross Roads and Palmer canceled
PALMER — The Cross Roads Bobcats season came to an end Thursday due to a cancellation by Palmer.
The Bobcats end the year with a record of 5-4 overall as they are in the final year of the outlaw schedule.
This is the second straight year the Bobcats have finished above .500 under coach Daniel Pierce.
Athens 42, Mabank 35
By Joe Elerson
In one of the hardest fought games of the year, the Athens Hornets left Bruce Field with a win over rival Mabank.
Athens won 42-35 to send 16 seniors out with a victory in their final game at Bruce Field.
With the win, third-year coach Zac Harrell guided the Hornets to a 5-5 overall record and 1-5 in District 9-4A, Division I play.
The loss for the Panthers ends their season at 6-4 overall and 2-4 in District 9-4A, Division I play. Mabank finished in fifth place, following a tie with Chapel Hill and Palestine for the last two playoff seeds in the district. Chapel Hill defeated Henderson, 32-14 to finish at 3-3 in district with Palestine.
Athens opened up the scoring in the first half as junior quarterback Ty Arroyo went 6-yards with 9:09 remaining. Zsaid Inestroza booted the PAT good for the 7-0 lead.
Athen would then take a 14-0 lead as Arroyo scored from three yards out with 50 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. Inestroza booted his second PAT good.
Athens would then jump out to a 21-0 lead as Arroyo found Brenson McNeil wide open on a 61-yard TD reception. The PAT was good with 11:38 remaining in the first half.
Mabank then got on the board as senior quarterback Beau Kilgore scored on a 14-yard run. Noah Romero booted the PAT good with 6:55 remaining for the 21-7 deficit.
The Panthers made a game out of it as senior Caleb Goforth added a 3-yard TD run with 7 seconds left in the first half. Romero booted the PAT good for the 21-14 deficit.
In the second half, Arroyo added his third TD of the game, this time from 5-yards out for the 28-14 lead. Inestroza booted the PAT good with 6:40 remaining in the third.
Mabank cut the deficit to seven once again as senior Carson Bowden pounded his way in from 5-yards out with 2:34 remaining in the third. Romero booted the PAT good.
Athens extended the lead once again as Jorien Ray scored on a 7-yard counter run with 9:53 remaining in regulation. The PAT was good for the 35-21 lead.
Mabank then answered once again as Bowden scored his second TD from 5-yards out with 6:15 remaining. The PAT was good for the 35-28 deficit.
Athens added one final touchdown as Jamauri Manning scored on a 5-yard run with 2:28 remaining in regulation. Inestroza booted the PAT good for the 42-28 lead.
The final score came with one second remaining in the game as Kilgore scored on a 2-yard run. Romero booted the PAT good for the 42-35 finale.
Van 48, Brownsboro 21
By Chris Frederick
Correspondent
VAN — On a great night for football, the Brownsboro Bears and Van Vandals fought it out for the 7-4A District Championship. When all the dust had settled the Vandals won 48-21.
The Bears will face Pittsburgh, and the Vandals will face Liberty-Eylau for Bi-District. The time and site will be decided on Saturday.
Bears Coach Lance Connot stated,”We played our hearts out, but didn’t get that big break you need in big ballgames. I still like our chances next week in Bi-District. “
The turning point in the game came when the Vandal defense stopped the Bears three consecutive times coming out of halftime. Van also sandwiched Alex Zifer five yard touchdown and Eli Hartman extra point for a 34-21 lead going into the final quarter.
The first quarter scoring had Jaxyn Rogers slipping in from five yards out for the Bears first touchdown. Jorge Vicente converted the pat. 7-7. The Bears Kyle Nichols caught a 19 yard touchdown pass from Rogers. Vicente kicked the extra point. 14-14.
In the second quarter Brownsboro went on a 98 yard drive, culminated by Rogers 17 yard touchdown pass to Vincent Chancellor. Vicente’s kick put the Bears ahead 21-20. The Bears made an awesome goal line stand with Van having first and goal, and closed out the half.
The Vandals Jackson Rainey passed 16 yards to Luca Kozhev for the Van first touchdown. Hartman kicked the extra point.7-0. Brayden Bradshaw returned a kickoff for 63 yards and another touchdown. Hartman kicked the extra point. 14-7.
Rainey hit Kozhev again from 19 yards for the touchdown to start the second quarter. 20-14, Van. Rainey scored just before halftime on a 15 yard run. Hartman made the pat for a 27-21 Vandal lead.
Rainey to Kozhev for an eight yard touchdown pass pretty much sealed the victory. Hartman kicked the extra point and Van led 41-21. The Vandals added a 13 yard interception for six by Braydon Hullum to run the score to 48-21 after Hartman’s pat.
Outstanding defensive players for the Vandals were K D Erskine, Cayden Mitchell, and Mason Moffatt. For the Bears Levi Oliver, Logan McKinney, and Payton Stephenson were in on most of the tackles. Micah Strickland made four touchdown saving pass knockdowns.
As usual our Golden Girls put on an outstanding halftime show. The Blue Pride Band also had a great performance.
Malakoff 41, Fairfield 7
By Blaine Clamon
Correspondent
MALAKOFF — In their home finale for senior night, the Malakoff Tigers closed the regular season by welcoming district rival Fairfield. With a win, the Tigers would clinch the District 8-3A, Division I title.
The Tiger offense continued to roll and the defense made plenty of plays as the Eagles never threatened throughout the night, as Malakoff would pull away in the second half to pick up the 41-7 victory.
After a shanked punt by the Eagles in their own territory, the Tigers began at Fairfield’s 27-yard line. After two penalties by the Eagle defense, Malakoff punched in a 6-yard touchdown run by Duce Hart for the early 7-0 lead.
On their second drive, the Tigers converted two fourth downs and had the ball at the Eagle 27 after the first quarter.
After Judson Driskell was sacked for a loss of seven, JaCorey Daniels intercepted him.
With under six-and-a-half minutes left in the first half, Driskell connected with Austin Massingill for a big catch to the Eagles’ six. The Fairfield defense picked up a stop and the Tigers settled for a field goal and the score was 10-0 Malakoff at the break.
After Hart’s run to Fairfield’s 28, he eventually punched in a two-yard score and it was 17-0.
Hart picked up another big run, this time for 46 yards, to the Eagle 33. Moments later, Massingill caught an 18-yard touchdown reception for the 24-0 lead with 5:05 in the third quarter.
The Tigers recovered the ensuing kickoff on a fumble and DK Rose had a 2-yard touchdown run, making it 31-0.
After the Tiger defense recovered another fumble, Juan Gonzales would make a 38-yard field goal and the score was 34-0 going into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers never looked back, earning the district title with a 41-7 win and cruised into the postseason on a seven-game winning streak.
Malakoff finishes the regular season at 7-3 and 5-0 in district play and awaits their bi-district opponent.
Teague 29, Eustace 19
EUSTACE — The season came to an end Friday for the Eustace Bulldogs in a 29-19 loss to the Teague Lions at the Boneyard.
Eustace finishes the year with a record of 5-5 overall and 1-4 in District 8-3A, Division I. Teague finished with a record of 4-6 overall and 3-2 in district as the No. 3 seed heading into the Class 3A, Division I playoffs next week.
Groesbeck 26, Kemp 20
GROESBECK — The Kemp Yellowjackets lost a hard fought contest to the district runner-up in a 26-20 defeat Friday at Groesbeck.
The Goats finished the regular season as the runner-up with a record of 8-2 overall and 4-1 in District 8-3A, Division I play.
Kemp finished the first-year under new coach Justin Stephens with a record of 0-9 overall and 0-5 in district play.
Fannindel 53, Trinidad 6
LADONIA — The Trinidad Trojans finished out the first season under coach Michael Warren with a 53-6 defeat at the hands of the Fannindel Falcons Friday at Bishop Field.
With the loss, the Trojans finished the year at 0-10 overall and 0-3 in District 10-A, Division II play.
Fannindel advanced to the playoffs with a record 7-2 overall and 2-1 in District 10-A, DII play as the No. 2-seed behind district champion Bowie Gold-Burg, who defeated Forestburg 46-0 Friday.
