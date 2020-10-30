Here are the Week 10 recaps for the Henderson County area schools for Thursday and Friday night games.
Brownsboro is open this week and returns to action Nov. 6 in the season finale at Bear Stadium against the Van Vandals.
The Kemp at Fairfield game that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to a COVID-19 case. The Yellowjackets are also forfeiting the game that was scheduled against Malakoff.
Kilgore 49, Athens 14
By Joe Elerson
The Athens Hornets dropped their fifth straight contest in a 49-14 loss to the Kilgore Bulldogs Friday at Bruce Field.
Athens (4-5 overall and 0-5 in District 9-4A, Division I play) wraps up the season Friday as they travel to Mabank to take on the Panthers. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
Mabank (3-6 overall, 0-5 in District 9-4A, Division I) dropped a 27-20 contest to the Henderson Lions Friday in Henderson.
Kilgore (7-2 overall and 5-0 in district play) opened the scoring with 9:28 remaining in the first quarter as Dalton McElyea scored on a 1-yard run for the 7-0 lead. Chris Baldazo booted the PAT good.
The Hornets would take an 8-7 lead as JeCorey Roberts scored from 10-yards out. Ty Arroyo then found Jarred Mickens for the two-point conversion with 1:45 remaining in the quarter.
In the second quarter, Trayveon Epps scored from 10-yards out for the 14-8 lead. Baldazo booted the PAT good with 11:40 remaining.
Donovan Adkins then recovered a fumble and went 21-yards for the score to give Kilgore a 21-8 lead with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Adkins would score again with 5:09 remaining for the 28-8 lead at the half. Baldazo booted his fourth PAT good.
Epps scored his second TD of the game with 10:01 left in the third quarter on an 80-yard run. Baldazo booted the PAT for the 35-8 lead.
The final two touchdowns for Kilgore came on a 10-yard run from Epps and a Ken’Darrius Anderson 17-yard run for the 49-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Athens rounded out the scoring with an 8-yard TD run by Roberts for the 49-14 finale with 6:23 remaining in the game.
Cross Roads 26, Blooming Grove JV 14
BLOOMING GROVE – The Cross Roads Bobcats picked up their fourth win Thursday in a 26-14 victory over the Blooming Grove junior varsity at Lions Stadium.
With the win, coach Daniel Pierce’s squad is 4-5 overall with one game remaining.
Cross Roads wraps up the season Thursday, Nov. 5 as they host the Palmer junior varsity. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. from Rock Tower Stadium.
This was the first game for the Bobcats since a 36-12 loss to Colmesneil on Oct. 16 in Colmesneil.
Teague 60, Eustace 20
TEAGUE – The Teague Lions picked up their first win of the year with a 60-20 victory over the Eustace Bulldogs Friday at Lion Stadium in Teague.
Eustace (2-6 overall, 0-4 in District 8-3A, Division I play) wraps up the regular season Thursday, Nov. 5 against the Malakoff Tigers. Kickoff for the Tigers’ homecoming and Senior Night game is set for 6:30 p.m.
Teague is 1-7 overall and 1-3 in district play.
This was the postponed game that was supposed to be played on Oct. 20, but was changed out of an abundance of caution with COVID-19. It was the first game for both teams in two weeks.
Henderson 27, Mabank 20
HENDERSON – The Mabank Panthers lost to the Henderson Lions, 27-20, Friday at Lions Stadium.
Mabank (3-6 overall, 0-5 in District 9-4A, Division I) wraps up the season Friday as they host the Athens Hornets. Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
This was the first game back for the Panthers in three weeks following an open week and then the forfeit against Chapel Hill last week.
Mabank is now 3-6 overall and 0-5 in District 9-4A, Division I play.
The Lions improved to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in district play following a 35-9 loss to Kilgore last week.
Trinidad 72, Forestburg 22
TRINIDAD – The Trinidad Trojans have clinched a playoff spot with a 72-22 victory over Forestburg Friday at Trojan Field.
With the victory, first-year coach Aaron Colvin’s team looks for the 10-A, Division II title against the Fannindel Falcons at Trojan Field Friday. That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
The Trojans are now 4-5 overall and 2-0 in district play following a 34-22 victory over Gold-Burg last week.
