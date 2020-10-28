Here are the Week 10 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Thursday and Friday night.
Remember that all fans must wear a mask at the stadiums, and remember each schools policy for getting tickets.
Brownsboro is open this week and returns to action Nov. 6 at Bear Stadium against the Van Vandals.
The Kemp at Fairfield game that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to a COVID-19 case. The Yellowjackets are forfeiting the game that was scheduled against Malakoff for next week.
Cross Roads at Blooming Grove JV
Game Time: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Blooming Grove High School.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Blooming Grove: Ervin Chandler.
Up Next: Palmer JV at Cross Roads, Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m..
Players to watch: Tryce Betts, Solomon Brown, Josh Perkins, Zachary Blain, Ethan Martin, Trevor Marquez. Blooming Grove JV: No players listed.
Quick Hits: Cross Roads comes into the contest at 3-5 overall with it’s last game on Oct. 16 against Colmesneil. … In their three JV contest this year, the Bobcats have shut out those opponents. The final game of the year for the Bobcats will be a home finale Thursday, Nov. 5 against the Palmer JV.
Eustace at Teague
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lion Stadium, 420 Loop 255, Teague TX 75860
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Teague: Donnie Osborne.
Up Next: Eustace at Malakoff, Thursday, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m..
Players to watch: Eustace: Luis Garcia, Cameron Englehart, Stefen Brooks, Paxton Schwartz, Wesley Kirchenbauer, Austin Burelsmith, Jake Haney, Christian Case, Ish Maltos. Teague: Nemier Herod, Juan Bernal, Sebastian Carter, Luke Stacks.
Quick Hits: Teague comes in as a 20-point favorite according to the Harris Ratings. … This is the postponed game that was supposed to be played on Oct. 20, but was changed out of an abundance of caution with COVID-19. … This will be the first game for both teams in two weeks. … The Eustace at Malakoff game scheduled Oct. 26 will now be played Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Mabank at Henderson
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Lions Stadium in Henderson.
Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Henderson: Phil Castles.
Up Next: Athens at Mabank, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Mabank: Landry Johnson, Stevie Montgomery, Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Braxton McCabe, Ty Reedy, Dylan Case, Dahltyn McKinley. Henderson: Decorian Watson, D’Cameron Walker, Enrique Garza, Dalton Modisette, Tobiaus Jackson, Jim Jose.
Quick Hits: This is the first game back for the Mabank Panthers in three weeks following an open week and then the forfeit against Chapel Hill last week. … Mabank is a 19-point underdog to Henderson according to Harris Ratings. … Mabank comes into the game at 3-5 overall and 0-4 in District 9-4A, Division I play. … Coach Phil Castle’s team is 2-5 overall and 1-3 in district play following a 35-9 loss to Kilgore last week.
Forestburg at Trinidad
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Trojan Field in Trinidad
Coaches: Trinidad: Aaron Colvin. Forestburg: Trey Cumby.
Up Next: Fannindel at Trinidad, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: Trinidad: Braydon Dickey, Lance Davis, Clayton Pierce, Juell Hathaway, Walker McClintock, Eli Satcher, Kobi Fletcher, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Allen Torres. Forestburg: James Stokes, Braxton Osteen, Hayden Berry, Levi Balthrop.
Quick Hits: Trinidad is a 43-point favorite according to sixmanfootball.com. ... The Forestburg Longhorns come in with a record of 1-7 overall and 0-1 in district play following a 53-6 loss to Fannindel last week. … Forestburg averages 17.8 points per game, while allowing 50.8 points defensively. … The Trojans are 3-5 overall and 1-0 in district play following a 34-22 victory over Gold-Burg last week. … With only two teams making the playoffs in Class A, this game is important for both teams with two games remaining.
