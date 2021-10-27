Here are the Week 10 contests for the Henderson County area schools. The Brownsboro Bears are open this week in preparation for season finale hosting the Van Vandals.
Blooming Grove at Cross Roads
Game Time: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Rock Tower Stadium in Cross Roads.
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Blooming Grove: Jeremy Gantt.
Up next: Cross Roads at Palmer, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Season finale for the Bobcats.
Players to Watch: Cross Roads: Brian Latham, Zachary Blain, Austin Harris, Braydon Hart, Joshua Perkins, Trevor Marquez.
Twitter size preview: Cross Roads (4-4) looks for another strong performance Thursday hosting the Blooming Grove junior varsity in it’s final home game of the 2021 season. Coach Daniel Pierce could get his Bobcats above .500 for the second straight year with one game remaining in the regular season.
Eustace at Fairfield
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Eagle Stadium: 631 Post Oak Road, Fairfield, TX 75840.
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Fairfield: John Bachtel.
Up next: Teague at Eustace, Friday at 7:30 p.m. Regular season finale for both teams.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Christian Case, Jake Haney, David French, Jacob Chandler, Jordan Grant, Kasen Carter, Ish Maltos, Cannon Kilcrease. Fairfield: Kaden Crawford, Hayden Braswell, Logan Walker, Carson Gallegos, Jaylyn Daniels, Daryan Harris, Eli Martin, Braiden Barrett, Rowdy Hand, Julio Roque, JaCorey Daniels, Johnny Garcia, Samuel Marsters, Camron Daniels.
Twitter size preview: Eustace (5-3 overall, 1-2 in District 8-3A, Division I) is looking to get the district record even at 2-2 with two games left and this game is a huge game for that chance to get a playoff spot. Eustace will host Teague next week, while Fairfield is 3-5 overall and 1-2 in district play as they wrap up the season at Malakoff next week.
Malakoff at Kemp
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Yellowjackets Stadium in Kemp.
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Kemp: Justin Stephens.
Up next: Fairfield at Malakoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Kemp at Groesbeck, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Malakoff: Judd Driskell, DK Rose, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Kannon Poteete, Quintin Fulton, Karter Fuller, Zack Standley, Ryder Rogers, Davion Tolliver, K’Vionne Davis, Jaiden Trevino, Fernando Contreras, Damien Jackson, Austin Massingill, Jose Morales, Corey Phillips. Kemp: Collin Boyle, Deacon Thompson, Nathan Pringle, Clayton Brown, Jared Minzenmayer, Braydon Gibbons, Hayden Stevenson, Zach Dunn, Dustin Tuttle, Tenileee Anthony, Chandler Smith, Laramie Greathouse, Jose Villanueva, Aaron Quezada, Blake Peyton.
Twitter size preview: Malakoff is 5-3 overall and 3-0 in District 8-3A, Division I play, while Kemp is 0-7 overall and 0-3 in district play. The Yellowjackets had the open week last week, while Malakoff beat Groesbeck, 49-28 to take over first place in district with two games remaining. … This is the final home game for Kemp as they travel to Groesbeck next week in the season finale. Friday's meeting will be the 43rd between the Tigers and Kemp. The Tigers lead the series, 30-12.
Henderson at Mabank
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Mabank Panther Stadium.
Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Henderson: Othell Robinson.
Up next: Mabank at Athens in regular season finale, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Mabank: Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Raul Carrasco, Braxton McCabe, J.J. Flores, Cody Chapman, Aiden Wilkenson, Kyler Howeth, Sam Bowker, Dallas Smith. Henderson: Ya’Corus Porter, Trust Carston, Devin Phillips, Tobaius Jackson, Donovan Davis, Devin Fields, Josh Howard, Jacobe Robinson, Jamal Robinson.
Twitter size preview: Mabank (5-3 overall, 1-3 in district play) looks to bounce back following a tough loss to Chapel Hill in a 50-22 loss last week. The Panthers are currently sitting in fifth place in the district standings with this game and a trip to Athens following next week. … Henderson is in a tie for fifth place in the district with Mabank at 4-4 overall and 1-3 in district play. The Lions dropped a 35-34 contest to Kilgore last week at home.
Trinidad at Forestburg
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Longhorn Stadium: 16346 FM 455, Forestburg, TX 76239.
Coaches: Trinidad: Michael Warren. Forestburg: Greg Roller.
Up next: Trinidad at Fannindel, Friday, 7:30 p.m. Season finale for the Trojans.
Players to Watch: Trinidad: Kasey Womack, Kolby Fletcher, Montez Shofner, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Cutter Clark. Forestburg: Braxton Osteen, Jeremiah Perez, Jaden Meek, Jackson Raney, Nathan Payne, Angel Cruz, Julius Blaylock, Kyler Willett, Devon Meek.
Twitter size preview: Trinidad is now 0-8 overall and 0-1 in district play with two games remaining in District 10-A, Division II play. The Longhorns are currently 2-4 overall and 0-1 in district play as Fannindel and Gold-Burg will be fighting for the top seed in the district this week. … Forestburg had a 60-0 loss to Fannindel last week in district action.
