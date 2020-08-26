Here are the Week 1 contests for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night. This is the regular season opener.
Remember that all fans must wear a mask at the stadiums, and remember each schools policy for getting tickets.
Dasche at Cross Roads
Game Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Rock Tower Stadium
Coaches: Cross Roads: Daniel Pierce. Dasche: Sam Raybourn.
Up next: Cross Roads at Texas Wind, Friday, Sept. 4.
Players to Watch: Cross Roads: Tryce Betts, Solomon Brown, Josh Perkins, Zach Blain, Ethan Martin, Trevor Marquez.
Twitter size preview: With the Bobcats playing an outlaw schedule in 2020, the team is looking to help develop the younger athletes to the varsity level. This is the first meeting between Cross Roads and the Dasche Spartans so it should be a good test to see where the Bobcats stand heading into the rest of the season.
Blooming Grove at Eustace
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: The Boneyard
Coaches: Eustace: Monty Leaf. Blooming Grove: Ervin Chandler.
Up next: Lone Oak at Eustace.
Players to Watch: Eustace: Luis Garcia, Cameron Englehart, Stefen Brooks, Paxton Schwartz, Wesley Kirchenbauer, Austin Burelsmith, Jake Haney, Christian Case, Ish Maltos.
Blooming Grove: Josh Glasco, Jalen Coleman, Matthew Beacon, Colton Nicholson, Timmy Hamilton, Kelton Bell, Bryson Fisher, Carter Grant, Trent Nicholson, Kian Long.
Twitter size preview: The Eustace Bulldogs open the Monty Leaf era with a home contest against Blooming Grove looking for a strong start to the season. The Bulldogs will be playing with heavy hearts following the deaths of Dominik Rudman and Maggie Groom in the past six weeks. The Lions went 4-6 last year under coach Ervin Chandler.
Kemp at Palmer
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: 422 West Jefferson, Palmer, TX 75152
Coaches: Kemp: Lee Wilkins. Palmer: Don Waddle.
Up next: Mabank at Kemp.
Players to Watch: Kemp:Tanner Mullins, Alec Mullins, Trent McBride, Gabe Jarvis, Ty Roberts, Blake Welch, Nathan Pringle, Paul Ebbert, Dustin Tuttle, Laramie Greathouse, Collin Boyle. Palmer: Damian Gonzales, Gabe Bolden, Arturo Gonzales, Collin Graves, Damon Herrera, Eddie Vargas, Jacob Berumen, Trenton Hartley, Bralen Lopez, Gaige Corey, Ben Lancon, Jhonny Arreola, Grant Cruzan, Winford Foshee, Julian Villasenor, Aaron Roberts, Antonio Gonzales.
Twitter size preview: This is the first time the two teams have met since the 2017 season when Kemp won 47-8. Palmer finished the 2019 season with an 11-1 record, while Kemp went 3-8 last year. The Yellowjackets look to get off to a hot start, but will face a fired up Bulldogs team in the home opener.
Malakoff at Grandview
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: 1009 Carroll St., Grandview, TX 76050
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell. Grandview: Ryan Ebner.
Up Next: Van at Malakoff.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Darion Peace, Zamir Ruiz, Nathan Jones, Riggin Smith, Haydin Thomas, Jaylon Mosley, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Ryder Rogers, Brandon Nations, Cole Gaddis, Eric Waldo, Connor Kale, Takeenan Langley, Jaylon Hart, Kannon Poteete, Judson Driskell. Grandview: Dane Jentsch, Jacob Bayer, Matt Lehnhardt, Demetrious Crownover, Cade Fedor, Luke Ferguson, Garrett Holmes, Gavin Leftwitch, Kason English, Nathaniel Vargas, Luke Kirkpatrick, Jayden Mangrum, Hudson Ross, Colten Hoban, Clayton Hale, Caleb Bayer, Bryce Basham.
Twitter size preview: This is a rematch of a 14-13 loss last year for the Tigers’ at Malakoff. The two teams are ranked in the top 5 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings. Grandview is ranked No. 2, while Malakoff is ranked No. 4. Peace is considered the Preseason District Offensive Most Valuable Player by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. Jentsch is named the District 7-3 Offensive MVP by the same publication. Grandview finished 15-1 in 2019, while Malakoff went 11-2.
Bullard at Mabank
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Panther Stadium.
Coaches: Mabank: Zack Hudson. Bullard: Scott Callaway.
Up next: Mabank at Kemp, 7:30 p.m.
Players to Watch: Mabank:Landry Johnson, Stevie Montgomery, Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Braxton McCabe, Ty Reedy, Dylan Case, Dahltyn McKinley. Bullard: John Engle, Cooper Callaway, Landon Wheeler, Bryce Jewell, Peyton Ellis, Connor Carson, Kain Williams, Blake Blain, Stevin Kemp, Blake Morse, Kade Verden, Derek Garces, Riley Long, Carson Willborn, Wyatt McCullough, Cameron Baldwin, Aiden Pate.
Twitter size preview: The Mabank Panthers look to open up the season strong against a Bullard team which went 3-8 last year as a bi-district finalist. The Panthers will want to show what they are made of as they get ready for the Cedar Creek Lake Rivalry next week against the Kemp Yellowjackets. Bullard will be looking for a quarterback with only three starters on the offensive side of the football.
Tyler HEAT at Trinidad
Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Location: Trojan Field
Coaches: Trinidad: Aaron Colvin. Tyler HEAT: Bill Beggs.
Up next: Trinidad at Penelope.
Players to Watch: Trinidad: Braydon Dickey, Lance Davis, Clayton Pierce, Juell Hathaway, Walker McClintock, Eli Satcher, Kobi Fletcher, Chris Ayala, Jack Quinn, Allen Torres.
Twitter size preview: With 11 players on the varsity roster, the Trojans open the Aaron Colvin era looking to figure out all of the pieces on both sides of the ball. Trinidad won last year’s contest 20-7 in the opening game of the year. Colvin takes over for Chad Satcher, who has moved into administration at Trinidad.
