GRAND SALINE — The Sunnyvale Lady Raiders defeated the Brownsboro Bearettes in five games, in a real shootout.
Brownsboro Coach Shannon Oden Williams said, “This one really hurts. Congratulations to Sunnyvale, but I will always feel like we were the better team. I loved coaching my girls.”
The match was as close as the scores. Sunnyvale won 28-30, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25 and 15-12.
Outstanding players were Paide and Hailey Delagarza and Hillary McMahan for the Lady Raiders. They had a tremendous match.
Bearettes Allie Cooper, Tori Hooker and Rilee Rinehart played their hearts out for Brownsboro.
Brownsboro individual stats were Rinehart, 33 assists, 1 kill, 5 digs, 15 points; Kyhra Garrett, 8 points, 4 digs, 7 kills; Lindsey Bersano 3 points, 3 digs, 2 assists; Riley Cawthon 1 kill; Khayla Garrett 3 points, 8 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs; Hooker 5 points, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Emily Eaton, 4 digs; Cooper 16 kills, 8 blocks, 5 digs, 1 point; Madi Hernandez 4 digs.
The Lady Raiders (17-10) plays the winner of the Lindale/Pleasant Grove game.
